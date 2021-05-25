Kenan Center adds Sobieraski

Lockport's Kenan Center has added a familiar face.
The Center announced Tuesday the hiring of Lockport native Lea Sobieraski as new sports and recreations manager. Sobieraski, who grew up spending time on the Kenan Center campus, will oversee programming, including the Kenan Soccer League.
“I plan to bring both personal and professional experience to the Kenan Center team. My time playing sports, working in college athletics and working with kids are experiences that will help me excel in this position,” Sobieraski said in a statement.
She continued: “When I think of my childhood, I think of the Kenan Center. Whether it was playing soccer with my friends, raiding the snack bar with my parent’s money, or attending the exchange circus, every experience was memorable.”
The community can expect to see new and improved recreational opportunities emerge over the next several months including Free Play for Kids from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 5 during Member Appreciation Day. Those interested an meet Sobieraski and learn about Summer Youth Programming opportunities.
More information about Kenan Center events can be found on www.kenancenter.org or by calling 716-433-2617.
