The crowd in attendance for Seneca Fight Night on Friday evening at Seneca Resort and Casino wanted a show.
Niagara Falls native Mikiah Kreps gave them one.
Kreps, now 3-0 professionally, scored a fifth round TKO over Kedra Bradley, much to the delight of the home crowd. It was surprising that the fight even made it out of the fourth round, so dominant was Kreps' performance.
“Honestly, it was great,” she said after the fight. “I feel like the energy from the crowd just brought more out of me. The bigger the crowd, the better. This is my first fight in my hometown, and I feel like I put on a great show.”
While the night may have gone smooth for Kreps from a boxing perspective, it wasn’t without adversity. She was head-butted by Bradley early in the first round, and had to deal with a cut over her right eye throughout the fight.
“We knew she was kind of wild,” Kreps said. “I got hit with a head butt that first round, but we kept our composure and I worked through it.”
Kreps came into the fight with a gameplan and stuck to it.
“I was just working everything behind the jab, kind of breaking her down, and being defensively smart,” she said. “I was just kind of walking her down and picking my shots”
Going into the fourth round, Kreps was clearly in control of the fight. She turned it up a notch, however, and almost earned an early stoppage, as the referee took a close look at stepping in. Bradley didn’t make it out for the fifth round.
“I feel like each fight I'm getting better,” she said. “That's why I always say you're only as good as your last performance. My job is to go out there and put on a performance. It's not only about winning. It's about how you win as well. And I feel like I have a statement to prove every time.”
In addition to training locally, Kreps is also spending time working with boxing trainer Manny Robles in California.
“I've learned so much and I feel like I'm a better athlete all around already,” she said, referring to her time with Robles.
Going forward, Kreps said she'll be back in the gym training on Monday. She’s hoping to fight again soon in Niagara Falls.
“I plan to stay busy and fight three or four more times before the end of the year,” she said. “I want to fight as much as they're gonna allow me. If I could fight next week I would.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.