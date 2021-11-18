Kreps cruises in return to ring

Mikiah Kreps improved to 2-0 on her professional boxing career Thursday night at the Main Street Armory in Rochester, cruising to a unanimous decision victory over Brittany Sims in a four-round fight.
Kreps, (2-0, 1 knockout), who was fighting for the first time in 13 months, started slow but picked up momentum throughout. Kreps controlled the fight early with her left jab and left hook. From the third round on, Kreps lowered the boom, and once she added her right hand into the mix, Sims (1-2, 1 KO) didn’t have an answer for the offensive assault. Sims withstood a beating that would have given anyone a negative attitude but still held on to finish the fight on her feet, despite the one-way traffic.
Kreps said she didn’t feel any ring rust despite the long layoff.
“As the rounds went on, I felt myself getting better,” Kreps said. “I knew I was hitting her with some hard shots.”
Kreps missed weight for her May fight but had no such trouble this time. She weighed 120.8 pounds, well under the 122-pound limit. Sims, however, was going to miss weight, so, at the request of her and her team, the fight contract was revised for a 124-pound weight limit. The extra pounds didn’t seem to help Sims at all, as Kreps dominated from the opening bell.
“I’m so happy with how Mikiah looked tonight,” said Jerry Cesarez, her manager with First to Fight Management. “I’m relived we got this fight out of the way. There’s no looking back now.”
According to Cesarez, he will get together with Lou DiBella, Kreps’ promoter, to get a fight together somewhere in the first quarter of 2022. DiBella is also on board with that plan. Kreps, who has taken her first two fights in four-round action, will likely graduate to six-round fights sooner rather than later.
“She looked like she could have went a few more rounds tonight,” DiBella said. “She dominated, and she got rounds in, too. I was very happy with what I saw.
“After tonight, there’s no looking back. She ended the year strong, and we all know she’s got championship talent.”
Meanwhile, Kreps will take a modest break through Thanksgiving before beginning initial preparations for whatever is coming her way.
“I’ll be in the gym again very soon,” she said. “Honestly, I feel like I could fight tomorrow if I had to.”
