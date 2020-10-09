Kreps ready to make pro debut

Niagara Falls native Mikiah Kreps, after an accomplished amateur career which included a bronze medal at the 2019 AIBA World Women’s Boxing Championships, is slated to make her pro debut Oct. 30 in Tijuana, Mexico, according to Kreps and her management team.
Kreps will be fighting Noelle Bezbeth Romero, who will also be making her pro debut. The fight will be streamed live on Facebook.
“I’m very excited,” Kreps said. “It’s a long time coming. I’ve accomplished a lot of things on the amateur ranks, and I look forward to climbing the ranks quickly as a pro.”
Kreps has never stopped training during what has been nearly a 10-month training camp, waiting as her pro debut has been delayed like most things due to COVID-19.
“I’ve been able to stay focused with my workouts this entire time,” she said. “I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life.”
In addition, Kreps was signed on by First to Fight, a management team led by Jerry Casarez and Jamel Herring. Herring is currently the WBO junior lightweight champion. When Casarez and Kreps first met, it was apparent they were already in perfect sync as to how to guide Kreps’ career.
“When we first talked, to hear how mature she was and the blueprint she set out for herself, we were very impressed and we look forward to working with her,” Casarez said.
Part of the blueprint includes two fights before 2020 ends.
“I plan to be very active from here on out,” Kreps said.
Herring, a Marine, overcame a mountain of adversity both professionally and personally to become a world champion. He hopes that experience will help Kreps, and other young fighters, moving forward.
“We want to turn every negative we’ve ever seen into a positive,” he said. “We want the fighters like Mikiah to turn pro and have a fair shake at advancing their careers.”
Kreps' team already manages the likes of Seniesa Estrada, who set a record with a 7-second round knockout of her last opponent. First to Fight considers Kreps a major part of their growing team, especially in women’s boxing.
“We have had her eye on her since the Olympic trials,” Casarez said. “When we saw how hard she worked, it just made sense to want to work with her no matter what happened at the trials.”
“They’ve been great to me,” Kreps said of Casarez and Herring. “And I respect all the women who paved the way for boxing before me. I look forward to helping grow women’s boxing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.