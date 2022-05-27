Niagara County Community College’s baseball talent incubator annually harvests a full lineup of scholarship winners. Unable to offer athletic aid as a Division III junior college program, more than 100 ballplayers have matriculated from NCCC to NCAA Division I and II schools over the past 15 years.
Perennially dominant in the region and contending for national championships under coach Matt Clingersmith, a Niagara Falls native, the Thunderwolves’ track record for getting players called up to the big leagues of college baseball has expanded the program’s recruiting footprint.
Consider the ace on this year’s NJCAA D-III World Series team, Kyle Menaker, who bounced back from the D-I ranks, attracted by Clingersmith and company’s reputation for developing pitching talent, upgrading his game, along with his college prospects.
“It’s the best decision I ever made,” Menaker said.
Menaker couldn’t locate Sanborn on a map and had no awareness of junior college baseball in New York when he was being recruited out of Hartford, Connecticut. But upon entering the transfer portal after two underwhelming seasons at Albany, a teammate took him to a game at nearby Bryant & Stratton in Schenectady.
Joe Kruszka had been the closer on NCCC’s national runner-up team before becoming an all-conference pitcher at Albany. He introduced Menaker to Clingersmith and assistant coach Jeff Ziemecki, routing him on the comeback trail.
Menaker drove up to campus last June, planning to sleep in his car before a teammate’s brother made room for him, “and ever since then, I’ve been on an uphill trend.”
The thickly-built 6-foot-4-inch right-hander jumped right into the Thunderwolves’ offseason lifting program while pitching in the local AAABA league. Menaker gained strength and fluidity in motion. Increased confidence and pitching velocity followed. His fastball accelerated to 94 mph after being clocked in the high 80s when he arrived at NCCC.
“It was mainly all just trusting Clingersmith and everything he was telling me,” Menaker said. “Getting more athletic, more mobile, moving my body as a whole faster. As soon as I learned his background and the players he has sent places, I knew this was the school for me.”
Menaker restored his D-I status before the start of spring with his commitment to George Mason, following a pipeline to the Atlantic 10 program forged by Clingersmith’s budding relationship with Patriots pitching coach Shawn Camp, a 12-year Major Leaguer. The top starters for NCCC’s national runner-up team last year, Ryan Peterson and Chad Gartland, led George Mason this season in earned-run average. Camp also recruited Owen Stewart, a high school prospect from Elmira, out of the Junior Thunderwolves travel program run by Clingersmith and Ziemecki.
“It’s turned into a good friendship with Shawn Camp, we talk almost twice a day,” Clingersmith said. “He trusts me when I tell him we have guys who can pitch at that level. He’s recruiting some of our freshmen. That pipeline is good for them, and it’s good for us. It’s easier for us to recruit when we can place players at a program like that. Everyone wants to go down south.”
Menaker has enjoyed watching Peterson and Gartland transition smoothly to the next level, and he looks forward to teaming with them. Menaker’s production this season, 10-1 record, 1.61 ERA, .157 batting average against, and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings compare favorably with the All-America campaign by Peterson (10-1, 1.22 ERA, .155 average, 8.9 Ks). The Thunderwolves’ opening game starter for the NJCAA D-III World Series on Saturday night, Menaker has not allowed an earned run over his past 44 innings.
“He’s been lights out for us,” Clingersmith said. “He’s been a great leader. Usually that’s a position guy. But he’s pitched at the Division I level, he knows what it takes to get back there. He’s told me he wants to be coached hard because he wants to be the best he can be. And he said that in front of the team.”
The Israeli national team has even taken notice, Clingersmith said, as Menaker is eligible for international competition due to his family’s Belarusian and Jewish ancestry.
“I haven’t heard much about that yet,” said Menaker, whose glove is decorated by an Israeli flag. “But if that were to happen, it would be pretty cool.”
All-region catcher Matt Ferris called Menaker “a totally different guy” from the one who showed up last summer. “He’s grown a lot mentally from the fall until now, and he’s just an absolute dog on the mound. One of the best pitchers I’ve ever caught,” Ferris said.
Ferris has been with the Thunderwolves for three years, catching a dozen or so pitchers with D-I or D-II opportunities that they were out of reach before enrolling at NCCC.
“Coach Clingersmith is a pitching guru,” said Ferris. “He knows what guys need to do to get better, mentally and physically. That’s why so many pitchers come here. Because he knows how to develop them to get to the next level.”
Since Clingersmith took over the fledgling NCCC program in 2007, more than 150 players have passed through on their way to four-year schools. A large majority, particularly in recent years, have moved up to scholarship-level divisions. Of the estimated 35 players going D-I — give or take a few draft picks and some who transferred before the following springs — most have been pitchers, at least most every year since the trailblazing World Series trip in 2009.
The growing list includes Lewiston native CJ Gonzalez, part of NCCC’s national runner-up team in 2018 who graduated to D-II East Stroudsburg, played professionally in the Pioneer League last summer, and returned to the Thunderwolves this spring as pitching coach.
For the second consecutive season, everyone in NCCC’s graduating class will move up to the scholarship level, 16 players in all.
Extending the roster of D-I pitchers from NCCC, the Thunderwolves’ designated closer for nationals, Clifton Gange, has signed with Canisius, where Clingersmith finished his college career after pitching for a regional champion team at Erie CC.
Third baseman Andrew Fairbrother, clutch hitter in the regional title victory, is still uncommitted, with D-I schools Wagner, UMBC and North Carolina A&T among his 15 scholarship offers.
Among the D-II signees: shortstop Zach Evans (Lenoir-Rhyne), first baseman Carter Abruthnot (Shippensburg), outfielders Chris Tani (Lenoir-Rhyne), Vincent Stutz (Barton), and Lance Baldensperger (Lock Haven), the catcher Ferris (Wayne State), and pitchers Troy Leibert (Bluefield State), Connor Schermerhorn (Barton), Will Jackman (Tiffin), Zach Johnson (Tiffin), Austin Mann (Anderson), Vincent Cenname (East Stroudsburg), Josh Quartley (Gannon).
With all of that talent departing, NCCC’s cupboard remains stocked. The most coveted freshman, pitcher Ryan Birchard with his 96 mph fastball, is being recruited by SEC schools.
“You don’t see that very often around here,” Ferris said. “Birch’s ability is one in a million.”
Yet, only the latest product of the fastball factory Clingersmith has built in Niagara County.
