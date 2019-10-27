NORTH TONAWANDA — Swimmers from Niagara-Wheatfield and Lewiston-Porter dominated the action this week at the 2019 Niagara Frontier League Girls Swimming Championships at North Tonawanda High School.
Niagara-Wheatfield claimed the overall team championship, earning 288 points. Lew-Port was close behind in second at 267, followed by Kenmore (202), Niagara Falls (164), Grand Island (139), NT (135) and Lockport (109).
The Lady Falcons earned a win in the 200 yard freestyle relay with Danielle Carlson, Sarah Carlson, Alyssa Hall and Shannon Glor touching first in 1:45.08.
Carlson went on to earn an individual NFL title in the 200 free, winning in 1:58.28.
Most of he meet's other first place individual winners wore green and white. Maya Marcyan, Samantha Byrk, Chloe Marcyan and Maggie Waechter won the meet-opening 200 medley relay, touching first in 1:54.87. The Lady Lancers also won the meet-closing 400 free relay in 3:45.58 with the Marcyans, Byrk and Emily Dillon coming home first.
Byrk, Dillon and Maya Marcyan all went on to each earn two individual NFL championships. Byrk won the 200 IM in 2:13.21 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.92, Dillon came in first in both the 50 (:25.48) and 100-yard (:54.52) sprints, while Marcyan placed first in both the 500 free (5:21.83) and 100 backstroke (1:00.75).
Grand Island's Brooke Eichel placed first in diving with 425.40 points and Kenmore's Bailey Wiegand was first in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.75.
GIRLS TENNIS
Finals set
AMHERST — Girls tennis players from Clarence, Grand Island, Williamsville North and Lancaster earned their way into the Section VI girls tennis singles finals with strong showings at the Miller Tennis Center over the weekend.
GI's Kiersten Brown defeated East Aurora's Marie Roach, 6-4, 6-2, to punch her ticket to the semis.
Other semifinalists are Madeleine Eiss of Clarence, Courtney Kessler of Williamsville North and Lancaster's Paige Szymusiak.
Other participants included Lockport's Abigail Alex, Niagara Falls' Lauren Granieri and Niagara-Wheatfield's MacKenzie Patterson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.