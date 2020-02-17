BUFFALO — “We've got our hands full.”
That was the assessment of Lockport girls varsity basketball coach Joe Catalano, after watching Grand Island defeat Lewiston-Porter, 57-43, for the right to take on Catalano's Lady Lions (10-2 NFL) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the annual Niagara Frontier League “crossover” championship game. The boys crossover follows at 8 p.m.
At neutral Kenmore West High School on Monday, GI's Lydia Sweeney did everything but work the concession stand, canning a game-high 31 points, adding 8 rebounds and a dozen assists in a special game designed to break this year's NFL's Frontier Division first-place tie between GI and Lew-Port. Head coach Kristin Wegrzyn's Lady Vikings and Richard Lindamer's Lady Lancers finished the regular season with identical league records. LHS is the NFL's Niagara Division champions.
In their first and only meeting of the 2019-20 regular season, Lockport beat Grand Island (10-2 NFL), 53-50, back on Jan. 28, at Grand Island.
“I'm watching game film as we speak,” Catalano said. “We played one of our better games earlier this year and snuck by them by three points. To replicate that will require us throwing everything that we can possibly can at (Sweeney). She's so good.”
That she was on Monday afternoon, demonstrating her all-around abilities — dribbling, passing, defense, and a shooting accuracy and touch that the league has rarely seen since it began.
“We asked a lot of Lydia. I ran her dry tonight, but she wants those moments. She's in the gym preparing for them and our team feeds off her energy. I'm proud of all out kids tonight,” Wegrzyn said.
“Lockport's a powerhouse team. They always come to battle. For me, it's going to be stopping their three studs — stopping their inside game with Jasmine White and Camryn King and then trying to limit Ashlyn Johnson's shot from the outside and try to make some other kids make some plays. It will be a good test.”
Like they did most successfully on Monday, GI will need other players to step up with big games on Wednesday if they hope to tame the Lady Lions (14-4 overall, 10-2 NFL).
GI co-captains Avery Andrews and Grace Carey were outstanding throughout, canning the clutch shots when they needed to and making one big defensive play after another. Andrews finished with 4 points and 7 rebounds, while Carey added 11 points, went 2-for-2 from the charity stripe and topped her outstanding performance with a 3-pointer from the Youngmann Expressway.
“Our coach definitely talked to us about it. she said, ‘You can't just have Lydia run everything — even though she definitely can because she's an awesome player — but I was like, ‘We might as well help her out a little bit.’ So we definitely stepped up. I wanted to help my teammates out and help her out and do what you can. I felt we definitely did that tonight.”
Carey said the Lady Lions are a great team.
“They have big posts who definitely work hard. I think it will be all about energy and defense,” Carey said. “If we get our energy going, our defense and offense can feed off of it. Energy and working the ball down low will definitely be a big thing for us.”
Andrews credited her team's win to good coaching.
“We knew it was going to be a tough one coming in,” she said. “We watched a lot of film. Our coach really prepares us well. We just did what she said — stop the ball when we needed to and pull through with the win.”
Lew-Port led in the game's opening moments and also opened the second half with a dominating 8-0 run, but coach Lindamer said it was a tale of two halves.
“We played well in the second half, but obviously in the first half they killed us,” Lindamer said. GI held leads of 18-10 after one quarter, 34-17 at halftime and 50-36 after three quarters.
“But our hands were tied a little bit. We got in foul trouble, a couple of mystery calls there, we don't have a very deep bench. It was big hole to try and dig out of,” Lindamer said.
In the second half, Lindamer said his team, “did what we talked about doing all week — be aggressive, pressure the ball a little more and make their other players other than Lydia handle the ball — and that's what we did in the second half. We just didn't play well in the first half.”
Lady Lancers senior Claire Skowronski led Lew-Port (9-3 NFL) with 19 points in another all-hustle performance. JUnior Sophie Auer added 14 points and 7 rebounds.
“You're never happy about a loss, but I'm happy with the season. It's been good,” Skowronski said, adding that she hasn't yet decided on a college, although she'd like to continue her basketball and/or soccer careers.
Catalano said the key to beating GI on Wednesday is sticking to what's been preached all year.
“Sportsmanship, effort and attitude. With those things, hopefully we can come out with a victory,” Catalano said.
Follow veteran Lockport sports reporter and editor John D'Onofrioon Twitter at @JohnD'Onofrio7.
