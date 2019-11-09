Lady Vikings drop 2-1, 2OT heartbreaker to Spencerport

AMHERST — The Class A Far West Regionals ended in defeat for the Grand Island Lady Vikings in a 2-1 in double overtime loss to the Spencerport Lady Rangers.
Frigid temperatures and constant wind blowing from one side of the field to the other, made for a unique contest with several outside factors at play.
Throughout the contest at Williamsville East High School, Grand Island played a consistently physical game resulting in three yellow cards given to the Vikings. This, along with several other fouls, allowed for Spencerport to create a majority of their chances from set pieces.
Spencerport opened the scoring midway through the first half on a penalty kick from sophomore Lily Brongo. Grand Island committed a foul in the box leading to the first real scoring opportunity of the game. The rest of the half went without a goal from either side.
Grand Island was able to tie the game in the second half. The original shot off a free kick from outside the box was saved by Spencerport’s netminder. The ball found its way to the back of the net off a rebound from Grand Island’s Trinity Meinhart.
The next goal of the contest came in the second of two overtimes. Grand Island goaltender Lydia Sweeney came out of the net to gather a ball seemingly out of reach of the attacking Spencerport forwards.
The ball came loose on the attack and Spencerport’s senior Maddy Brongo was able to seal the win for the Rangers on an open net.
“I’m super proud of my team, they couldn’t have played a better game,” said Grand Island head coach Dave Bowman.
“I feel like we had the better of the play and it’s just unfortunate. That's the game of soccer. Sometimes you get a bad break or a bad bounce. It happens.”
Spencerport advances to the state “Final Four.” They'll play the No. 1 seeded Pearl River this Saturday in the state Class A semifinals with the winner of that game going on to the State Championship Game at SUNY Cortland.
