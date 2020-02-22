Late RIT goal fells Niagara

ROCHESTER — The Niagara Purple Eagles came within 47 seconds of sweeping RIT this weekend.
RIT, however, had other plans.
The Tigers tied the game at two with a power-play goal with 47 seconds left, and then won it in overtime just over a minute into the extra period. The game had a playoff-like intensity, with heavy-hitting, players blocking shots and a loud Gene Polisseni Center.
Niagara won the first game in the home-and-home series, 4-1 Friday night at Dwyer Arena.
RIT (18-12-4, 14-8-4 Atlantic Hockey) took a 1-0 lead into the first period, after Jake Jaffe put a rebound past Niagara (10-18-4, 10-12-4 AHA) goalie Chad Veltri. The Tigers came out strong in the first, but Niagara was able to hang on, and push back.
Niagara took a 2-1 lead off of goals by Ben Sokay and Ryan Naumovski.
Sokay blasted a wrist shot into the top corner of the net on five-on-three power play 1:15 into the second. Delmas and Naumovski assisted.
Naumovski’s goal came unassisted at the 13:32 mark of the second, also putting in a wrist shot into the top corner of the net.
The game turned chippy toward the end of the second, with both teams sending multiple players to the penalty box.
RIT began the third period with a five-on-three advantage, which Niagara killed off.
The Purple Eagles killed off multiple penalties in the third, including several more five-on-three situations. In the end, the penalties were too much to overcome.
Niagara went one-for-five on the power play, while RIT went one-for-seven. RIT held a slight edge in shots, 32-30.
