Leaders of the packs

Wipe those tears away for a few minutes and try our local and national sports quiz:
1) He leads the NHL in points with 110: A) Blake Dewey B) Max Ciepiela C) Leon Draisaitl D) Joe LoBrutto
2) He's got the best goalie's average in the NHL at 2.12 goals per game. a) Tuukka Rask B) A.J. White C) Alex Wagner D) Cam Gardner
3) Everyone knows Scotty Bowman has the most career coaching wins in NHL history (1,244), but who's No, 2 at 783 wins? A) Clayton Wilson B) Erik Musto C) Lou Jacklin D) Joel Quenneville
4) This Newfane senior recently captured a state wrestling championship at 285 pounds: A) Hulk Undertaker B) Jaden Heers C) Richard Flair d) John Cena
5) He's third on golf's all-time major victories list with 11, behind Jack Nicklaus' 18 and Tiger Woods' 15. A) John Baes B) Tom Yaeger C) Dave Poole D) Walter Hagen.
6) In 2007, North Tonawanda's Terry Bennetti bowled an 887 series in Lockport to set a new city record. The previous record of 886 — a longtime world record three-game series in the sport — was set back in 1939 in Lockport by A) Joe Santini B) Tony Parete C) Brad Angelo D) Allie Brandt
7) Lewiston-Porter High School's star basketball player and latest 1,000-point scorer Roddy Gayle is a member of this Lancers' class: A) Freshman B) Sophomore C) Junior D) Senior
8) The Sabres earned their last victory about a week ago against the Washington Capitals when this player scored in the seventh round of the shootout to win it: A) Dominik Kahun B) Dominic DeNucci C) Dominic Esposito D) Dom DeLuise
9) Where LeBron James currently sits on the NBA's all-time leading scorers list: A) First B) Third C) Fifth D) 14th
10) He's currently third on the NFL's all-time rushing list with 15,347 yards A) Xzavier Janczylik B) Willie Johnson C) LeSean McCoy D) Frank Gore
11) He won the 2020 Daytona 500: A) Denny Hamlin B) Bobby Holmes C) Charlie Rudolph D) Paul Beakman
12) This super human recently broke the 7-second barrier in placing second in the state finals of the 55 meter dash on Staten Island: A) Wonderwoman B) Superwoman C) Kahniya James, D) Storm
13) The Newfane High School boys and girls varsity basketball teams are coached by the Brothers A) Righteous B) Klumpp C) Osmond D) Jackson
14) Williamsville South High School teams are known as the A) Johnnies B) Bobbies C) Billies D) Phillies
15) The Niagara-Orleans League's male and female Swimmers of the Year, respectively, Carter Green and Kayla Hagen, both attend this high school.
A) Royalton-Hartland B) Niagara-Wheatfield C) Lewiston-Porter D) DeSales
ANSWERS: 1-C, 2-A, 3-D, 4-B, 5-D, 6-D, 7-B, 8-A, 9-B, 10-D, 11-A, 12-C, 13-B, 14-C, 15-A
