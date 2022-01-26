Lenk back in the ring with title on the line

Upcoming fight scheduled or no upcoming fight scheduled, Niagara Falls native Anthony Lenk makes his way to Casal’s Gym at 5 p.m. each weekday after work to train and stay ready in case the phone rings with an opportunity.
Lenk’s patience has paid off, as he makes is 2022 debut Saturday night at the W.D. Packard Music Hall in Warren, Ohio, on a card put together by Hall of Fame promoter Don King. The fights start at 7 p.m., though it is not known just yet when exactly Lenk's bout will land.
Lenk (17-7, 7 KOs) will be facing Cleveland native Michael Moore (18-3, 8 KOs) for the vacant North American Boxing Federation middleweight title. While the NABF is considered a step below the major sanctioning bodies, winning this fight could propel Lenk into at least one or two more big fights in 2022. In fact, Lenk has signed a three-fight deal with King.
“I just stay ready as much as I can,” Lenk said. “Boxing is my hobby. I’m either getting ready for a fight or training. I’m ready for this challenge."
The 34-year old Lenk fought just once in 2021, winning a unanimous decision over Leonardo Ladeira on April 17 in Derry, New Hampshire. Lenk is excited at the prospect of having a busier 2022.
Moore will be fighting for the first time since Oct. 10, 2019.
“I’ve watched tape on Moore,” said Ray Casal, Lenk’s trainer. “He likes to work inside, so Anthony will have to box great and stay off the ropes so he doesn’t let Moore dictate the fight. And that’s something Anthony is very good at.
“When you have these two contrasting styles, it could make for a great fight.”
“I feel great,” Lenk said. "This fight, I expect it to be trench warfare. Then, I can focus on whatever happens from there.”
Lenk credits his support system for allowing him to continue to chase his boxing dream.
“It’s all about them standing behind me,” Lenk said. “Everyone knows where I am at 5 p.m. I’m at the boxing gym working out. Having my girl and everyone else behind me means everything because sometimes you don’t get that support.”
“He’s always available,” Casal said of Lenk. “And that’s dedication you can’t teach.”
The card, including Lenk’s fight, will be on Fite TV pay per view for $49.95.
