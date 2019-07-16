LOCKPORT — Seven outstanding, unforgettable former Lockport High School athletes will be inducted into the Lions' Athletic Hall of Fame at the 12th annual dinner ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at the Lockport Town and Country Club.
LHS boys’ and girls’ track and field, boys’ and girls’ basketball, football, boys’ bowling, girls’ swimming and girls’ volleyball are all represented with this induction group.
This year’s stellar class features Miles Patterson (Class of 1982), Steve Jarosch (1985), Tania Koel Camper (1987), Nicole DiCarlo (1999), Sarah Vance (Whitmore) (2002), Daren Stone (2003) and Emily Scott (2008).
Tickets for the induction ceremony are $30 and can be purchased at the main office at LHS or at Sullivan’s Hair Design on Walnut Street.
Here's a brief bio on each of this year's honorees, listed alphabetically by last name:
Tania Koel Camper
Tania Koel Camper is clearly one of the greatest girls’ basketball players in Lady Lions' history. She comes from great athletic stock following her dad who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.
She received All WNY recognition in 1985, 1986, and 1987. She was First Team All NFL in 1986 and 1987. She was First Team Niagara Falls Gazette All Area Team and was recognized by the Union Sun and Journal as the Best of the Week on three different occasions. She was a huge part of the great LHS basketball teams of 1986 and 1987. These teams won the NFL and were the top ranked teams in WNY.
In 1986 the team was ranked third in New York State. Koel’s impressive legacy includes a career 1147 points, 1043 rebounds, 95 blocked shots, and 66 steals. She was named the Female Athlete of the Year at LHS in 1987. She was just the third Lockport female player to receive a Division I scholarship.
She went on to play four years at Temple where her outstanding play and numerous accolades continued.
Nicole DiCarlo
This tremendous athlete was a six-year varsity participant in two sports. Nicole DiCarlo was a track and field superstar. She was a two year varsity captain. She was 1st Team All NFL in several events which displayed her talent and versatility. Her biggest contributions to Lockport athletics occurred in the pool. DiCarlo’s historic accomplishments in the pool as a varsity swimmer are unmatched and began a few days after her 12th birthday. She was the JV and varsity record holder in the 100 fly. This record stood for an impressive 17 years.
She was also a part of the NFL 200 medley relay record foursome. She also swam in the record setting 200 free relay. DiCarlo received all NFL recognition for three straight years and also was recognized as and All WNY performer.
She was a Division 1 swimmer at the University of Buffalo and ran track at Point Loma Nazarene University. Her hard work and talent made her a special athlete.
Steve Jarosch
Jarosch became a central figure in the long tradition of great bowlers coached by Harvey Mattes in the 80’s. His razor focus and quiet demeanor could not mask his intense competitive spirit. Jarosch was a four-year varsity bowler. As a sophomore he has the third highest average in the NFL with a 192. He led the NFL as a junior with an average of 187. He repeated as NFL champion as a senior with an average of 202 and was the first bowler ever in the NFL to average over 200 for an entire season.
He bowled a high game of 280 followed by his second high game of 279. He bowled a three game set of 773 which is the third highest in LHS history. He had an impressive career average of 194 and had 38 games over 200. He was recruited to bowl for the powerful Buffalo State team where he was second high bowler as a collegiate athlete.
Jarosch went on to coach the Lions and is a highly respected teacher at his alma mater.
Miles Patterson
Patterson made his mark as a high school athlete in both football and track and field and has gone on to carve himself an impressive coaching legacy. He was the NFL champion in the 200 meter dash in both 1981 and 82 and he was the NFL champion in the 100 meter dash in 1982.
Patterson was an integral part of the Lions' Section VI 4-by-400 meter relay champion team which went on to place sixth in New York state. Patterson was also a big part of the undefeated LSHS football team in 1981. He was named to the Division III First Team as a running back in 1981 and made the second team that same year as a defensive back. He was First Team All WNY as a running back in 1981. He was Honorable Mention All NY State that year and went on to participate in the Kensington Lions Football All Star Classic.
Patterson has paid it forward by coaching both football and track at LHS these past years.
Emily Scott
Emily Scott writes another page in the long story of LHS girls’ swimming excellence. Scott was a six-year varsity performer in the pool. Upon graduation she held records in the 50 and 100 freestyles and the 200 and 400 free relays. Two of these records still stand in 2019.
She was a Section VI champion in the 50 and 100 free and went on to compete as a State performer in these events. She was the NFL Champion in the 50 and 100 free. She was a State qualifier as an individual swimmer 6 times. She was a state qualifier as a relay participant nine times. She was a four-time Sectional champion, two as an individual and two as a relay performer.
She was a team captain for the Ron Zugelder-coached Lions. Her passion for her sport coupled with her determination and talent make her a deserving Hall of Fame member.
Daren Stone
An NFL draft pick who played for the Atlanta Falcons, the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens. Stone was an impressive athlete who excelled in football, basketball, and track in the early 2000’s. He is considered one of the greatest athletes in LHS history.
Stone was a 1st Team All NFL track performer as both a runner and high jumper in both his junior and senior years. He high jumped 6’5” in 2003 which is the second highest jump in school history. He also was a Section VI champion in the 1600 relay which went on to the State Meet in 2003. He was an impressive sprinter even with his 6’3” frame.
Stone also had an impressive basketball career. He was a 3 year varsity starter for the Macaluso coached Lions. He led the team in rebounding all three years. He averaged 12 points per game for his career and averaged 15 points per game his senior year. He received All NFL recognition all three years and was selected to the First Team his senior year.
Stone made his greatest mark in football. He was team co-captain for the Lions in 2002. He was named 2nd Team All WNY as a safety and was the Class AA Defensive Player of the Year in 2002 and he became a four year starter at the University of Maine.
Sarah Vance Whitmore
Sarah Vance Whitmore racked up an impressive resume as a volleyball athlete, and indoor track athlete, and outdoor track athlete at Lockport High School. She was a five-year participant in volleyball and lettered as a varsity athlete three times.
She was named team captain her senior year and also was name NFL Most Valuable Player that same year. Vance Whitmore was also named captain of both the indoor and outdoor track teams as a senior. Leadership is part of her makeup. She was the NFL Champion as a thrower in both indoor and outdoor track. She was the Section VI Champion thrower in both indoor and outdoor track.
She competed in the State meet in both sports her junior and senior years. She holds school records in multiple events. She was the PAL Athlete of the Year in 2002.
Sarah went on to an amazing career as a Division I athlete at UB where she became one of the premier throwers in the East and was named Female Athlete of the Year in all female sports at U.B. in 2007.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.