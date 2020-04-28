ASHLAND, Va. — One of the greatest girls basketball players in Lockport High School history has been named the new head women’s basketball coach at Randolph-Macon College.
Lindsey Burke, who has been serving as assistant coach at the University of Rochester for the past three seasons, has been hired to lead the program into the new decade, it was announced this week by RMC director of athletics Jeff Burns.
“I am honored to be named the head coach of women's basketball at Randolph-Macon,” Burke said.
“I would like to thank President [Robert] Lindgren, Jeff Burns and the entire athletic department for entrusting me with leading this program. This is an exciting time to be a Yellow Jacket, especially coming off an ODAC Championship in 2020. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity to succeed a legendary coach like Carroll LaHaye and am excited to build relationships with the alumni that love this program. I would also like to thank every coaching staff of which I have been blessed to be a part. I would not be in this position without them and will forever be grateful for their efforts on my behalf."
During her seven-year coaching career, Burke has helped three teams reach the NCAA Tournament.
“Lindsey was impressive from the very beginning,” Burns said.
“She has an appreciation for Coach LaHaye’s legacy, an understanding of the College and our mission, a proven record of recruiting and team success. She is a terrific fit for Randolph-Macon, our athletic department and our student-athletes. I am thrilled that she will leading our program.”
At the University of Rochester, the Yellowjackets went 24-5 during her first season, earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament and reaching the Elite Eight. UR had consecutive Rookies of the Year in the UAA in Julie Okoniewski (2019) and Hannah Lindemuth (2020). Burke worked with seven All-UAA players and one WBCA All-American.
While at UR, Burke coordinated all recruiting efforts, participated in practice planning, ran on-court skill development sessions with both interior and perimeter players, oversaw scouting of opponents, ran all social media accounts, and assisted the athletic department as Assistant Director of Game Management.
This past fall, Burke was a co-instructor for a 300-level class at UR, “The Leadership Experience.” The course examined leadership theories, both historical and contemporary. Burke oversaw a Leadership Lab with student-athletes from various sports.
“I am really excited for Lindsey as she accepts this new challenge. Coach Burke has been a leader and pacesetter for Rochester in her time here. She will bring a passion and drive to the Randolph Macon College Women’s Basketball program that will build upon Coach LaHaye’s legacy while also giving each of the players an amazing experience,” said Jim Scheible, women's head coach at the University of Rochester.
“There's no doubt in my mind that Coach Burke will position that program for sustained national success. Randolph Macon is getting an incredible coach and person.”
During the 2016-17 academic year, Burke served as director of basketball operations at Bucknell University. The Bison posted a record of 27-6, won the Patriot League Tournament and earned a spot in the NCAA Division I Tournament. While at Bucknell, Burke handled all aspects of team travel, worked with NCAA compliance rule and regulations, assisted with scouting reports, managed social media accounts, oversaw equipment and scheduled practices and shoot-around times.
“Randolph-Macon just made an outstanding hire! Lindsey has a great basketball mind, a big-time work ethic, and a great way of leading others,” said Aaron Roussell, the current head coach at the University of Richmond and the former head coach at Bucknell.
“That is a lucky group of players to have Lindsey as their new leader and everyone associated with the program will be proud to have her at the helm. I am excited to have Lindsey working in the Central Virginia area and I look forward to the RMC program’s many successes in both the near and long- term future,” Roussell added.
Burke’s first coaching experience came as an assistant at the University of Mary Washington. The Eagles improved in each of her three seasons in Fredericksburg. UMW went 18-8 during the 2013-14 campaign. The Eagles were 20-7 the following season and reached the title game of the Capital Athletic Conference Tournament. During the 2015-16 season, UMW went 24-5, won the CAC Championship and earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
While at UMW, Burke worked with five All-CAC players, one CAC Rookie of the Year and one WBCA All-American.
“Lindsey Burke is a highly-talented up-and-coming coach. Her knowledge, varied experiences and desire to succeed will serve Randolph Macon well.”
Burke earned a bachelor's degree in strategic communications with a minor in marketing from Mercyhurst in May of 2013. She graduated Summa Cum Laude and was a four-year member of the women’s basketball team, playing guard for the Division II Lakers. In 2016, Burke received an MBA from Mary Washington.
Deena Applebury, head coach at the University of Mary Washington, said, “Lindsey is a highly-talented up-and-coming coach. Her knowledge, varied experiences and desire to succeed will serve Randolph Macon well.”
Burke succeeds Carroll LaHaye, who announced her retirement from R-MC in late March. LaHaye became head coach of the Yellow Jackets in 1982, compiling a record of 647-376 (.632) in 38 seasons. Her teams went 418-161 (.721) in ODAC contests. R-MC went 19-10 overall and 13-5 in ODAC play this past season, earning the program’s 10th ODAC title and 12th NCAA Tournament appearance.
LaHaye led the Yellow Jackets to a 78-68 upset over ninth-ranked Transylvania in the first round of the 2020 NCAA Tournament in Lexington, Ky.
Located just 90 miles south of Washington, D.C., and minutes outside of Richmond, Randolph-Macon College can be found in the scenic town of Ashland, Va. — affectionately known as “The Center of the Universe" by those who live there.
