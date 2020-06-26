LOCAL PAIR ARE HEWITT WINNERS

A pair of local high school seniors, Adrianna Frerichs of Wilson and Anthony Haak of Lockport, have been chosen winners of the 55th Annual Thomas E. Hewitt Sports Awards.
Sponsored by the Board of Associates of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, the Hewitt awards recognize the top male and female scholar athletes from seven area high schools.
The award is named for the late city editor of the Niagara Gazette and includes scholarships of $1,500 to the top male and female candidates. In addition, each nominee received a $100 award.
In previous years, a special awards dinner was held where students were recognized for their accomplishments.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that wasn’t possible this year, however, the awards were still presented recently to the winners in a brief ceremony outside of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston.
Judging was based on scholastic achievement, athletic achievement, school and community involvement, and a personal interview. This year’s judges were local businessman Ed Farnham, the 1976 Hewitt Award male recipient; Lisa Bavisotto, the manager of Management Development, Tim Hortons; Lawrence Puzan, past athletics director at Niagara Catholic and the head softball coach at Niagara University.
Frerichs earned a 97.22 weighted average, high honors recognition all semesters, was an All-WNY Scholar Athlete Award winner, Wilson Academic Letter and Wilson Champion Award winner.
She is a member of the National Honor Society, Captains Club, Athletic Office Helper and Niagara County 4-H. Frerichs volunteers with the American Red Cross and for several local community events such as the “Dig Pink” Breast Cancer Fundraiser, Niagara County Fair, Wilson Youth Football and is a Youth Girls Basketball referee.
Athletically, Frerichs was named First Team All-Niagara-Orleans League for basketball and softball and earned an MVP for volleyball and softball. She is Captain of the Lakewomen varsity softball, travel softball and volleyball teams. She is also a member of the varsity basketball team.
Frerichs plans to attend Houghton College, where she will play softball and major in Inclusive Childhood Education with an extension into middle school science.
Haak earned a 100.36 weighted average (seventh in his class), and was High Honor Roll every semester, Academic “L” Award (3 years), with outstanding achievement awards in Biology, English, Spanish and World History. Haak is a recipient of the Quality Student of Lockport Award.
He is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, was an All-Western New York Scholar Athlete (in football and soccer), American Legion New York Boys State Member and Junior Rotary Club and Principal Advisory Committee.
Haak is also the President of DECA and Vice President of Connect Life for UNYTS. In his spare time Haak volunteers for the Junior Police Academy, 4-H Summer Camp, Salvation Army, Challenger Soccer Program and the SPCA.
Athletically, Haak is a five time varsity athlete in basketball (co-captain), competitive cheerleading, football (captain), soccer (captain) and track.
He is the first four-sport male athlete in Lockport High School History as well as the first five-sport athlete overall in LHS history.
Haak plans to attend the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at the University of Syracuse where he will study broadcasting and communication.
This year's Hewitt Award nominees (listed alphabetically by school) were:
• Grand Island — Ben Moskala and Sara Frosolone
• Lewiston-Porter — Benjamin Wisto and Sophie Lindamer
• Lockport — Anthony Haak and Samantha Schaffert
• Niagara Falls — Yazbeck Sarkees and Molly Chiarella
• Niagara Wheatfield — Andrew Rambali and Brianna Zayatz
• Starpoint — Joseph Dell’Oso and Lynnea Lemieux
• Wilson — Patrick Seeley and Adrianna Frerichs
