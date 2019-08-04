BASEBALL
• NF RAPIDS: Tryouts for the Niagara Falls Rapids will be held as follows: 8U — 6 p.m. Aug. 12-13 at 952 Maple Ave.; 12U — 6 p.m. Aug. 13-14 at Whirlpool Park; and 13U — 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Saturday at Sal Maglie Stadium. Arrive 30 minutes before start to register.
BASKETBALL
• GIRLS OFFICIALS: The Western New York Board of Officials for Women’s Sports is accepting applications for new candidates interested in officiating girls’ high school basketball. For an application and more information, contact Royce Calhoun (634-3616/roycegcalhoun@gmail.com). Classes begin in September.
• PRO TRAINING CAMPS: Former UB player Tony Watson II and Pro Training Basketball will be hosting two camps, boys (Aug. 19-23) and girls (Aug. 12-16) grades 3-8. For more information or to register, visit protrainingbb.com/camps.
BOWLING
• CHALLENGER LEAGUE: The 2019-20 WNY Challenger Sports bowling league, a local league for those with special needs, starts in September at Allie Brandt Lanes, Brad Angelo Lanes, Rapids Bowling Center and Medina Lanes. For more information or to register, contact Linda Conlin (Allie Brandt/Brad Angelo, 433-4845), Marie Maietta (Rapids, 523-8431), Merry Hedges (Rapids, 694-3127) or Cheryl Naish (Medina, 225-0022).
• HOPE FOR HOMELESS: Rapids Bowling Center will be sponsoring a no-tap fundraiser for Help and Hope for the Homeless, Inc., on Aug. 24. Cost is $10 to bowl, including shoes. Goal is 256 bowlers split into two shifts, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and 12:30-3 p.m. To enter the fundraiser, mail a check to Help and Hope for Homeless, Inc., at 9860 Niagara Falls Blvd., P.O. Box 601, Niagara Falls, New York, 14304-9998. Indicate which shift you'd like to bowl. Please state "bowl" or "donation" in the memo line. You can also register at Rapids.
• RAPIDS SENIORS: The organizational meeting for the Rapids Tuesday Senior Men's, Guido's Upholstering/Joe's Guys and Tom Walton Memorial Senior Men's leagues will take place at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 27 in the lounge at Rapids Bowling Center. This is for all league bowlers in these three leagues as well as any newcomers wishing to join this season. Those attending will have free coffee, donuts, drinks and three games of bowling compliments of Rapids' general manager. For more information or to register, contact league secretary John Loss (773-9781) or Rapids Bowling Center (297-2500).
GOLF
• HILL TOURNEY: The Hill Family Golf Tournament will be held Saturday at Hyde Park Golf Course. Registration opens at 10 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. lunch and a noon shotgun start. Cost is $90 and includes golf, cart, lunch and dinner. For more information or to register, call George Edwards (553-5684).
SOCCER
• DAEMEN CAMP: The Daemen College men's soccer program will host a college prospect camp for boys ages 14-20 on Saturday at Karrer Field in Buffalo. The camp is open to high school and junior college players at a cost of $85. For more information or to register, visit daemen.edu/sportscamp.
• PAL FALL: A 4-on-4 developmental league for ages 4-13 will be held Sept. 7-Oct. 19 at Reservoir State Park. Cost is $45, plus an additional $35 per family member. Register at npalsoccer.org or call 283-7715. Coaches, helpers and sponsors needed.
