BASEBALL
• NF RAPIDS: Tryouts for the Niagara Falls Rapids will be held as follows: 8U — 6 p.m. today and Tuesday at 952 Maple Ave.; 12U — 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Whirlpool Park. Arrive 30 minutes before start to register.
BASKETBALL
• GIRLS OFFICIALS: The Western New York Board of Officials for Women’s Sports is accepting applications for new candidates interested in officiating girls’ high school basketball. For an application and more information, contact Royce Calhoun (634-3616/roycegcalhoun@gmail.com). Classes begin in September.
• PRO TRAINING: Former UB player Tony Watson II and Pro Training Basketball will be hosting a camps for boys grades 3-8 from Aug. 19-23. For more information or to register, visit protrainingbb.com/camps.
BOWLING
• CHALLENGER LEAGUE: The 2019-20 WNY Challenger Sports bowling league, a local league for those with special needs, starts in September at Allie Brandt Lanes, Brad Angelo Lanes, Rapids Bowling Center and Medina Lanes. For more information or to register, contact Linda Conlin (Allie Brandt/Brad Angelo, 433-4845), Marie Maietta (Rapids, 523-8431), Merry Hedges (Rapids, 694-3127) or Cheryl Naish (Medina, 225-0022).
• HOPE FOR HOMELESS: Rapids Bowling Center will be sponsoring a no-tap fundraiser for Help and Hope for the Homeless, Inc., on Aug. 24. Cost is $10 to bowl, including shoes. Goal is 256 bowlers split into two shifts, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and 12:30-3 p.m. To enter the fundraiser, mail a check to Help and Hope for Homeless, Inc., at 9860 Niagara Falls Blvd., P.O. Box 601, Niagara Falls, New York, 14304-9998. Indicate which shift you'd like to bowl. Please state "bowl" or "donation" in the memo line. You can also register at Rapids.
• SENIOR MEN: The organizational meeting for the Rapids Tuesday Senior Men's, Guido's Upholstering/Joe's Guys and Tom Walton Memorial Senior Men's leagues will take place at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 27 in the lounge at Rapids Bowling Center. This is for all league bowlers in these three leagues as well as any newcomers wishing to join this season. Those attending will have free coffee, donuts, drinks and three games of bowling compliments of Rapids' general manager. For more information or to register, contact league secretary John Loss (773-9781) or Rapids Bowling Center (297-2500).
• SENIOR MIXED: The organizational meetings of the Monday and Thursday Mixed Senior Bowling Leagues will be held at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 26 and 29, respectively, at the Rapids Bowling Center lounge. All bowlers old or new are urged to attend. For further information contact Daneen Muehlbauer (471-7708) or Lisa Augustine (626-1063).
SOCCER
• LOCKPORT CLUB: The Lockport Soccer Club will be conducting tryouts for its 2019-20 season for all of its travel teams. For boys and girls trying out for teams U8-U12, tryouts will be held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Day Road outdoor fields. Tryouts for levels U13-U19 will follow from 7-8 p.m. For more information, contact Darren Campbell (585-409-8266).
• PAL FALL: A 4-on-4 developmental league for ages 4-13 will be held Sept. 7-Oct. 19 at Reservoir State Park. Cost is $45, plus an additional $35 per family member. Register at npalsoccer.org or call 283-7715. Coaches, helpers and sponsors needed.
