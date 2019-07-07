BASKETBALL
• DAEMEN BOYS: Daemen College head men's basketball coach Mike MacDonald and the MacDonald Basketball Academy will holding a weeklong camp, open to boys ages 5-14, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 5-9 at a cost of $250. For more information or to register, call 839-8380 or visit daemen.edu/sportscamps.
• DAEMEN GIRLS: Daemen College and head women's basketball coach Jenepher Banker will host a camp July 22-25. Days run 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at a cost of $200 for the week. Girls ages 7-17 are eligible. For more information or to register, call 839-8336 or email jbanker@daemen.edu.
• HARBOR HOOPS: The 17th annual Harbor Hoops 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will be held July 27 at Clark's Park in Wilson. Twelve divisions available, both male and female. For more information, call 433-1344 or email moxhamwe@aol.com. Online registration available at wilsoncommunity.org. Registration closes July 24.
• HILBERT CAMPS: Hilbert College's annual overnight summer basketball camps will be held July 14-18 (boys) and July 21-25 (girls). Camp runs from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Cost is $390 for residential campers and $295 for campers who do not stay overnight. For more information, contact Rob deGrandpre (boys, 926-8803/rdegrandpre@hilbert.edu) or Amy Senefelder (girls, 926-8775/asenefelder@hilbert.edu).
• KEN EAST CAMP: Kenmore East will hosts its inaugural boys basketball camp Aug. 5-8. Students entering grades 3-6 will run from 8:30-11:30 a.m., followed by grades 7-12 from 12-3 p.m. Cost is $80 per session, with family discounts. For more information or to register, contact Jim Badgley (425-7931/jbadgley@ktufsd.org).
• KEN WEST CAMP: The Kenmore West boys basketball staff is accepting applications for its annual camp, which is held July 15-18 at Kenmore West High School. Grades 3-5 will run from 8:30-11:30 a.m., followed by grades 6-9 from 12-3 p.m. Cost is $80 per player, with family discounts available. For more information, contact varsity head coach Michael Meetze (510-2615).
• NCCC BOYS: Niagara County Community College will host a camp for boys ages 12-18 from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 29-Aug. 1 in Sanborn. Cost is $125 per camper. For more information or to register, visit ncccathletics.com/information/camps or email Amanda Haseley (ahaseley@niagaracc.suny.edu).
• NCCC GIRLS: Niagara County Community College will host a camp for girls ages 8-16 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 15-18 in Sanborn. Cost is $65 per camper. For more information or to register, visit ncccathletics.com/information/camps or email Amanda Haseley (ahaseley@niagaracc.suny.edu).
• NU CAMPS: Patrick Beilein and the new Niagara University men's basketball staff will host a pair of camps this summer at the Gallagher Center. The Niagara Basketball Skills Academy for boys and girls grades 1-6 will run July 29-Aug. 1 at a cost of $175, and the Niagara Basketball Elite Camp for boys grades 9-12 will be held Aug. 4 at a cost of $50. To register, visit totalcamps.com/niagaramensbasketball. For more information, contact director of basketball operations Madison Hahesy (286-8605/mhahesy@niagara.edu).
• Q CAMP: Former college player Quintin Redfern is hosting a few camps this summer at Nichols HS. Boys and girls ages 7-10 and girls ages 11-17 will run July 15-19, while boys ages 11-17 will run July 22-26. For more information, visit last1best1.com.
BOWLING
• CHALLENGER LEAGUE: The 2019-20 WNY Challenger Sports bowling league, a local league for those with special needs, starts in September at Allie Brandt Lanes, Brad Angelo Lanes, Rapids Bowling Center and Medina Lanes. For more information or to register, contact Linda Conlin (Allie Brandt/Brad Angelo, 433-4845), Marie Maietta (Rapids, 523-8431), Merry Hedges (Rapids, 694-3127) or Cheryl Naish (Medina, 225-0022).
GOLF
• LA SALLE: The La Salle High School Alumni Association is hosting its seventh annual Golf Outing and Friday Night Bash on Aug. 2. The four-person scramble, which costs $65 per golfer — $60 if paid by Friday — will be held at 1 p.m. at Hyde Park Golf Course. The following bash will start at 8:30 p.m. at the Evening Star Concert Hall. For more information or to register, contact Joel Holka (870-0564/joel@holkainsurance.com).
• O'HARA: Cardinal O'Hara High School is sponsoring a tournament July 26 at Rothland Golf Course in Akron. The tournament, which costs $100 per person, will open with 9 a.m. registration and a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Proceeds will go to the O'Hara athletic department. For more information, contact Diane Schiesser (695-2600 ext. 305/dschiesser@cardinalohara.com).
LACROSSE
• GIRLS CAMP: The 23rd annual Hot Shots Girls Lacrosse Camp will be held July 15-18 at Amherst High School. The camp is open to girls ages 4-17, regardless of experience. Sessions for ages 4-7 run 9-11:30 a.m. at a cost of $125, while ages 8-17 run 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for $250. Find out more and register at hotshotslaxcamp.com.
MISCELLANEOUS
• FREE PLAY DAYS: The Niagara Police Athletic League, Niagara Power, Niagara Falls School District, Niagara Falls Police Department and Niagara County Sheriff's Department are teaming up to present Kids Free Play Days 2019, with some help from Project Play WNY, the Ralph Wilson Foundation, USA Tennis Association and Wegman's. Free Play Days will be held from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesday and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Niagara Falls High School Athletic Complex. Events include, but are not limited to, baseball, soccer, lacrosse, kick ball, jump rope, outdoor tic tac toe, hula hoop, golf, board games, chess and checkers. The free program is open to all children ages 6-13. For information, contact Niagara PAL (286-7038/arte498043@aol.com).
RUGBY
• LOCKPORT CLUB: The Lockport Rugby Club, which plays at the Lockport Rugby Field on Davison Road, is looking for players. For more information, call 302-9029 or email lockportrugby@yahoo.com.
SOCCER
• DAEMEN CAMP: The Daemen College men's soccer program will host a college prospect camp for boys ages 14-20 on Aug. 10 at Karrer Field in Buffalo. The camp is open to high school and junior college players at a cost of $85. For more information or to register, visit daemen.edu/sportscamp.
• NIAGARA PAL: Niagara PAL is partnering up with Challenger Sports to bring a camp to Reservoir State Park. Held Aug. 5-9, the camp is open to ages 3-16 with costs from $85-$190. For more information or to register, contact Joe Medcalf (800-309-0212 ext. 323/513-446-7123/jmedcalf@challengersports.com).
• PAL FALL: A 4-on-4 developmental league for ages 4-13 will be held Sept. 7-Oct. 19 at Reservoir State Park. Cost is $45, plus an additional $35 per family member. Register at npalsoccer.org or call 283-7715. Coaches, helpers and sponsors needed.
• UB GIRLS CAMP: The University at Buffalo women's soccer team will host a college prospect camp from 9:15 a.m.-5:30 p.m. July 21 at UB Stadium. The camp is open to girls grades 8-12 at a cost of $135. For more information or to register, visit ubsoccercamps.com or contact associate head coach Casey Derkacz (645-6982/caseyder@buffalo.edu).
TENNIS
• LOCKPORT: There are two upcoming programs held this summer at the Altro Park Tennis Courts (201 Willow St.). The Youth Clinic (ages 5-18) will run Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, July 24-Aug. 7, while the Youth Advanced Program (ages 10-18) will run Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 23-Aug.6. Cost is $50 per person, $80 for a family of two, and $100 for a family of three. For more information, call Brandon Reid (345-0993).
Editor’s note: Registrations are scheduled to appear in Monday editions. Submissions should be sent to scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com by 5 p.m. Friday. PLEASE PLAN ACCORDINGLY: Last minute requests for publication in editions on other days of the week will no longer be accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.