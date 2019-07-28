BASKETBALL
• DAEMEN BOYS: Daemen College head men's basketball coach Mike MacDonald and the MacDonald Basketball Academy will holding a weeklong camp, open to boys ages 5-14, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 5-9 at a cost of $250. For more information or to register, call 839-8380 or visit daemen.edu/sportscamps.
• KEN EAST CAMP: Kenmore East will hosts its inaugural boys basketball camp Aug. 5-8. Students entering grades 3-6 will run from 8:30-11:30 a.m., followed by grades 7-12 from 12-3 p.m. Cost is $80 per session, with family discounts. For more information or to register, contact Jim Badgley (425-7931/jbadgley@ktufsd.org).
• NIAGARA CAMP: The Niagara Basketball Elite Camp for boys grades 9-12 will be held Sunday at a cost of $50. To register, visit totalcamps.com/niagaramensbasketball. For more information, contact director of basketball operations Madison Hahesy (286-8605/mhahesy@niagara.edu).
BOWLING
• CHALLENGER LEAGUE: The 2019-20 WNY Challenger Sports bowling league, a local league for those with special needs, starts in September at Allie Brandt Lanes, Brad Angelo Lanes, Rapids Bowling Center and Medina Lanes. For more information or to register, contact Linda Conlin (Allie Brandt/Brad Angelo, 433-4845), Marie Maietta (Rapids, 523-8431), Merry Hedges (Rapids, 694-3127) or Cheryl Naish (Medina, 225-0022).
GOLF
• HILL TOURNEY: The Hill Family Golf Tournament will be held Aug. 10 at Hyde Park Golf Course. Registration opens at 10 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. lunch and a noon shotgun start. Cost is $90 and includes golf, cart, lunch and dinner. For more information or to register, call George Edwards (553-5684).
• LA SALLE: The La Salle High School Alumni Association is hosting its seventh annual Golf Outing and Friday Night Bash this Friday. The four-person scramble, which costs $65 per golfer, will be held at 1 p.m. at Hyde Park Golf Course. The following bash will start at 8:30 p.m. at the Evening Star Concert Hall. For more information or to register, contact Joel Holka (870-0564/joel@holkainsurance.com).
SOCCER
• DAEMEN CAMP: The Daemen College men's soccer program will host a college prospect camp for boys ages 14-20 on Aug. 10 at Karrer Field in Buffalo. The camp is open to high school and junior college players at a cost of $85. For more information or to register, visit daemen.edu/sportscamp.
• NIAGARA PAL: Niagara PAL is partnering up with Challenger Sports to bring a camp to Reservoir State Park. Held Aug. 5-9, the camp is open to ages 3-16 with costs from $85-$190. For more information or to register, contact Joe Medcalf (800-309-0212 ext. 323/513-446-7123/jmedcalf@challengersports.com).
• PAL FALL: A 4-on-4 developmental league for ages 4-13 will be held Sept. 7-Oct. 19 at Reservoir State Park. Cost is $45, plus an additional $35 per family member. Register at npalsoccer.org or call 283-7715. Coaches, helpers and sponsors needed.
• PAL TRAVEL: The Niagara PAL Soccer Club has openings for boys and girls born between 2004-12 for the upcoming season. Tryouts will be held from 12-1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Town of Niagara Veterans' Memorial Park, with no pre-registration or fee required. For more information, visit npalsoccer.org or call Cathy Burke (471-1732/283-7715).
