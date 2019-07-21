BASKETBALL
• DAEMEN BOYS: Daemen College head men's basketball coach Mike MacDonald and the MacDonald Basketball Academy will holding a weeklong camp, open to boys ages 5-14, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 5-9 at a cost of $250. For more information or to register, call 839-8380 or visit daemen.edu/sportscamps.
• D'YOUVILLE GIRLS: The D'Youville women's basketball team will be putting on a skills clinic for girls from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday in the College Center Gym. Girls in grades 6-8 will go from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., followed by grades 9-12 from 2-6 p.m. Registration and information on the camps can be found at athletics.dyc.edu.
• HARBOR HOOPS: The 17th annual Harbor Hoops 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will be held Saturday at Clark's Park in Wilson. Twelve divisions available, both male and female. For more information, call 433-1344 or email moxhamwe@aol.com. Online registration available at wilsoncommunity.org. Registration closes Wednesday.
• KEN EAST CAMP: Kenmore East will hosts its inaugural boys basketball camp Aug. 5-8. Students entering grades 3-6 will run from 8:30-11:30 a.m., followed by grades 7-12 from 12-3 p.m. Cost is $80 per session, with family discounts. For more information or to register, contact Jim Badgley (425-7931/jbadgley@ktufsd.org).
• NCCC BOYS: Niagara County Community College will host a camp for boys ages 12-18 from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 29-Aug. 1 in Sanborn. Cost is $125 per camper. For more information or to register, visit ncccathletics.com/information/camps or email Amanda Haseley (ahaseley@niagaracc.suny.edu).
• NU CAMPS: Patrick Beilein and the new Niagara University men's basketball staff will host a pair of camps this summer at the Gallagher Center. The Niagara Basketball Skills Academy for boys and girls grades 1-6 will run July 29-Aug. 1 at a cost of $175, and the Niagara Basketball Elite Camp for boys grades 9-12 will be held Aug. 4 at a cost of $50. To register, visit totalcamps.com/niagaramensbasketball. For more information, contact director of basketball operations Madison Hahesy (286-8605/mhahesy@niagara.edu).
BOWLING
• CHALLENGER LEAGUE: The 2019-20 WNY Challenger Sports bowling league, a local league for those with special needs, starts in September at Allie Brandt Lanes, Brad Angelo Lanes, Rapids Bowling Center and Medina Lanes. For more information or to register, contact Linda Conlin (Allie Brandt/Brad Angelo, 433-4845), Marie Maietta (Rapids, 523-8431), Merry Hedges (Rapids, 694-3127) or Cheryl Naish (Medina, 225-0022).
GOLF
• HILL TOURNEY: The Hill Family Golf Tournament will be held Aug. 10 at Hyde Park Golf Course. Registration opens at 10 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. lunch and a noon shotgun start. Cost is $90 and includes golf, cart, lunch and dinner. For more information or to register, call George Edwards (553-5684).
• LA SALLE: The La Salle High School Alumni Association is hosting its seventh annual Golf Outing and Friday Night Bash on Aug. 2. The four-person scramble, which costs $65 per golfer, will be held at 1 p.m. at Hyde Park Golf Course. The following bash will start at 8:30 p.m. at the Evening Star Concert Hall. For more information or to register, contact Joel Holka (870-0564/joel@holkainsurance.com).
• O'HARA: Cardinal O'Hara High School is sponsoring a tournament Friday at Rothland Golf Course in Akron. The tournament, which costs $100 per person, will open with 9 a.m. registration and a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Proceeds will go to the O'Hara athletic department. For more information, contact Diane Schiesser (695-2600 ext. 305/dschiesser@cardinalohara.com).
SOCCER
• DAEMEN CAMP: The Daemen College men's soccer program will host a college prospect camp for boys ages 14-20 on Aug. 10 at Karrer Field in Buffalo. The camp is open to high school and junior college players at a cost of $85. For more information or to register, visit daemen.edu/sportscamp.
• D'YOUVILLE GIRLS: D'Youville will host its Women's Soccer Prospect Camp from 9:15 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday. Registration and information on the camps can be found at athletics.dyc.edu.
• NIAGARA PAL: Niagara PAL is partnering up with Challenger Sports to bring a camp to Reservoir State Park. Held Aug. 5-9, the camp is open to ages 3-16 with costs from $85-$190. For more information or to register, contact Joe Medcalf (800-309-0212 ext. 323/513-446-7123/jmedcalf@challengersports.com).
• PAL FALL: A 4-on-4 developmental league for ages 4-13 will be held Sept. 7-Oct. 19 at Reservoir State Park. Cost is $45, plus an additional $35 per family member. Register at npalsoccer.org or call 283-7715. Coaches, helpers and sponsors needed.
• PAL TRAVEL: The Niagara PAL Soccer Club has openings for boys and girls born between 2004-12 for the upcoming season. Tryouts will be held from 12-1:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Town of Niagara Veterans' Memorial Park, with no pre-registration or fee required. For more information, visit npalsoccer.org or call Cathy Burke (471-1732/283-7715).
TENNIS
• LOCKPORT: There are two upcoming programs held this summer at the Altro Park Tennis Courts (201 Willow St.), both of which start this week. The Youth Clinic (ages 5-18) will run Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, July 24-Aug. 7, while the Youth Advanced Program (ages 10-18) will run Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 23-Aug.6. Cost is $50 per person, $80 for a family of two, and $100 for a family of three. For more information, call Brandon Reid (345-0993).
