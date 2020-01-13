Local youths among DeSales free-throw champions

Local free-throw champs are set to move on in the next round of the 2020 Lockport Knights of Columbus Council 319 Free-Throw Championships.
The Lockport Council held their annual basketball shooting championship last Saturday at historic DeSales Catholic School.
Local winners included Benjamin Trotter (12), Brendan Sheldon (11), Alexandra Thurston (11), Julianna Pierce (12) and Sincere Spencer (14).
Among those organizing the event were Dan Rawlings, Grand Knight Jeff Halstead, Deputy Grand Knight/Co-Chairman Philip Kauppinen and Past Grand Knight Mike Morris.
The basketball shooting competition has been held since 1972 to provide an athletic outlet and encourage the values of sportsmanship and healthy competition, organizers said.
Boys and girls ages 9 to 14 were eligible to compete.
Local champions were crowned and are now eligible to compete at the district event at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Peters Catholic School in Lewiston.
Catholic men 18 and greater are encouraged to learn about the Knights and inquire about joining. Go to www.kofc319.org for more information.
National derby May 23-25
WATERLOO — Fishermen from all across the United States and Canada are expected to participate this spring in Seneca Lake’s 56th National Lake Trout Derby.
Thousands of outdoorsmen will travel to the Finger Lakes rEgion in the hopes of catching the largest lake trout, brown trout, Landlock Salmon and rainbow trout.
The derby, which is open to anyone with a New York State Fishing License, will be held May 23rd through 25th. To register, go to laketroutderby.com.
There are increased non-lake trout division prizes for the first, second and third place finishers. The first-place grand prize is $10,000.
There are additional ways participants can win, including an early bird drawing, wei9gh station raffles and minor division prizes.
An estimated $36,000 in cash prizes will be given out, according to derby officials.
An awards ceremony that will include food and beverages will be held on the final day of the derby at the Tiki Bar North/Stivers Marine Weigh Station at 401 Boody’s Hill Road.
CORNERSTONE NEWS
Polk leads Training Center
Former Lockport High School three-sport athlete Dorian Polk is heading up the Cornerstone Training Center.
Polk played football, basketball and ran track during his distinguished Lockport High School career. He attended Erie Community College, playing two seasons of football for the Kats.
He was the ECC 2012 Scholar Athlete of The Year, selected to the Northeast All Conference Team, and the All Region Team. Dorian received a scholarship to play Division One football at the University at Albany.
He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications.
Dorian was offered a pro football contract to play Arena Football in the Indoor Football League for the Bloomington Edge in Illinois. He then went on to play for the Lehigh Valley Steelhawks in Pennsylvania.
He has been a Personal Trainer since 2015.
Contact Dorian at dpolk@cornerstoneicearena.com or call 438-7698, ext. 503
Training facility hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays.
