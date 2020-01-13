Local youths among DeSales free-throw champions

CONTRIBUTED PHOTOThere were several local winners at the annual Lockport Knights of Columbus Council 319 Free-Throw Championship on Saturday at DeSales Catholic School. Pictured, from left, first row, are Benjamin Trotter (12), Brendan Sheldon (11), Alexandra Thurston (11) and Julianna Pierce (12); second row, Dan Rawlings, Grand Knight Jeff Halstead, Sincere Spencer (14), Deputy Grand Knight/Co-Chairman Philip Kauppinen and Past Grand Knight Mike Morris.