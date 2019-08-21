Local youths take titles at Olean Gus Macker

OLEAN — New Beginnings-Akin out of Lockport recently took down three youth basketball 3-on-3 basketball teams to the Olean Gus Macker Tournament.
The New Beginnings-Akin 18-year-old group finished third, the 13-14 group finishing 1st place and the 15-16 year old girls team coming back from the losers bracket to play seven games and having to beat their opponents twice to win the championship.
Members of the New Beginnings-Akin 15-16 girls team are Dearia Darrell, Ashlyn Johnson, Jasmine White and Camri King. The boys' 13-14 team members are Karmyne Jones, Anthony Moore, Dray Akin and Kyrie Jones.
The teams are coached by Andre Akin and Geraldine White-Akin.
HORSESHOES
Hotel rolls past Attitudes
Scott Huntington posted five wins and Jamie Kleinfelder broke out of Alcatraz to post four more, sparking the Niagara Hotel to a 20-10 victory over Attitudes, topping Lockport Horseshoe League Week 9 action.
Kleinfelder also posted the high, 5-game handicap of 399 for Pieter's House. Coy Page of Attitudes made like his favorite NHL player, Frank Mohavlich, by adding a 57 for high single scratch.
The Ski Lodge topped Pizza Oven, 16-14, behind Jim West's four victories and high single scratch of 37. Kyle Hinkley sang the National Anthem before posting four wins and a 394 high, 5-game handicap for the Pizza Oven.
Fay Ground had a big night for Cousin's Cafe with both the high, 5-game hyandicap of 411 and the high single scratch of 55, while Jess Poodry won four games in a 21-9 win over E&M Properties. John Berry won three games for E&M.
Joe Lajoie did everything but cook the hotdogs, earning five wins without a loss in a 22-8 Attitudes Week 8 win over Pizza Oven.
Jerry Page had four wins and both the high single scratch of 57 and high, 5-game handicap of 414 for the winners.
Other Week 8 highlights included Dave Kulak's four wins, high single scratch of 59 and high, 5-game handicap of 392 in a 16-14 E&M Properties win over the Niagara Hotel.
