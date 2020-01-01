Locals get taste of top competition at Daemen

AMHERST — When Brandon Casterline left North Tonawanda High School two years ago, he wasn’t sure his volleyball career would continue in college.
Tonight, Casterline and his Daemen College teammates will match up against 19-time national champion UCLA, the No. 2-ranked team in the country, on the Wildcats' home floor at Lumsden Gymnasium.
In its second year as an NCAA Division II program, Daemen is rising to the highest level of competition. The Wildcats also will host last year’s national semifinalist Pepperdine on Jan. 14 and Harvard on Jan. 16.
“I’m just grateful to have the opportunity to play volleyball in college, let alone against these high-level teams,” said Casterline, a redshirt sophomore who walked on to the Wildcats roster last season.
“Having these big-name programs coming in with all their experience, it’s great for our guys to see that across the net. It’s a really good opportunity for us to have this so soon for our young program.”
Daemen is the first Western New York college to sponsor scholarship-level men’s volleyball, thanks to a grant from the First Point Volleyball Foundation (formerly MotorMVB), founded by UCLA coach John Speraw.
Matches between Division I and II schools are not uncommon in men’s volleyball. Since there are only two dozen D-1 programs, D-2 teams compete for the same NCAA championship.
It is noteworthy, however, that a blue-blood program like UCLA is traveling cross-country to play on a small college campus.
The Bruins’ visit is an extension of the First Point Volleyball Foundation initiative to grow the men’s game, and Daemen coach Don Gleason had a relationship with Speraw dating to his time as a volunteer assistant at USC.
“Being able to play a team like UCLA in our second year as a program is pretty crazy to think about,” said sophomore Jesse Donorovich, a Lockport native. “We’re lucky to be able to have a D-II school in Western New York and playing these Division I teams is a unique experience. And we’re lucky to have Coach Don be so close to coach Speraw.”
Speraw, head coach of the U.S. Men’s National team, an eight-time national champion as a UCLA player and an assistant, and head coach at UC Irvine, praised Gleason in a recent interview with The Jerry Sullivan Show on 1270 The Fan radio.
"He's really been incredibly thorough about everything in terms of how he's growing it, how he really worked hard at Daemen to make it happen, obviously now how he's going out recruiting,” Speraw said. “He’s out working hard so I'm guessing they're going to be good quick. He's a good coach and he's working it."
Regardless of the outcome, tonight's match in front of a sellout crowd at Lumsden will be a momentous occasion for Daemen and the local volleyball community, Gleason said.
“These guys are going to remember this day forever,” Gleason said. “There are going to be a lot of younger players coming to watch and older guys who played college volleyball. It’s going to be a really cool atmosphere.”
The Wildcats expect to be more competitive after going 6-17 with an injury-riddled eight-man roster last season. Gleason is counting on both Donorovich and Casterline to be team leaders.
“Those guys did a fantastic job of being good teammates and seeing the big picture in the first year being a learning experience for us,” Gleason said. “Coming back in the fall, Brandon and Jesse looked so much stronger and confident on the court.”
Among the 10 new recruits on the roster is Lockport’s Zach Schneider, a two-time All-Western New York selection who initially enrolled at D-I Long Beach State.
“Schneider has plenty of accolades from his high school and club career and he definitely is a strong talent,” Gleason said. “We’ve got to get him up to speed with our system, but he brings a heavy arm and a high IQ on the court and will help elevate the level of play in our gym.”
