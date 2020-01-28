Lockport Flips first at 25th Graffiti Invitational

NIAGARA FALLS — The Lockport Flips' Level 3 gymnastics team recently won the team title at the 25th annual Graffiti Meet held in Niagara Falls Conference Center.
The three-day meet attracted more than 700 gymnasts from three different States as well as Canada. The team score of 148.80 beat the second place team by more than 5 points, pointed out Flips' coach Shirley Beecher.
The Junior Division of Level 3 was led by Regan McLaughlin, who won the uneven bars with a 9.775 and placed second all-around with a 37.50 (and missing first place by just 0.40). She was also third on vault (9.15), beam (9.10) and floor (9.475).
Close behind was Erica Smith, who won the beam event with a 9.20 and placed fifth on Vault (9.00) and floor (9.15). Next was Laci Petroziello with a 36.05, sixth all-around with a fifth place finish on bars (9.60).
In the Level 3 Senior Division, Madighan McGraph-Moran took the all-around title with a 37.725 and also won beam with a 9.60. She was also second on vault (9.425) and bars (9.475) and was third on floor (9.225).
Teammate Ryann Heary placed second on floor (9.45), was fourth on beam (9.125) and seventh on Bars (9.00). Emma Gray took four medals and was fifth on beam (9.00); sixth on bars (9.15); floor and all-around (35.95). Kenidy Kaminski also added to the team award by placing eighth on beam and floor.
Several Level 2 gymnasts scored 9.00 or higher: (placings were not awarded at this Level) Lyric Starks - (9.00 on bars; 9.45 on beam) Lauren Nagel (9.25 on bars, 9.30 on beam) Jade Jakubowski (9..10 on bars) Trinity Kaminsky (9.325) on beam Kennedy Kozlowski had a high score of 8.775 on bars.
Level 4 competition saw Leela Golhardt place 7th on beam (8.80). Level 5 saw Sian Powell place sixth on vault (9.10) and eighth on bars. Level 6 competition had Grace Rodgers place fourth on bars (8.80) and Natalie Smith place fourth on floor (9.30) In Level 7 competition, Madelynn Rutledge had her first 10.00 start value on bars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.