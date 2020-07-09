Lockport Flips will reopen its doors on Monday

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Lockport Flips Gymnastics & Sports is planning to re-open its doors on Monday and all is going well, according to co-owner and trainer Shirley Beecher. “We've finished bringing our gym up to specifications, rearranging equipment and installing touch-less faucets, soap dispensers and hand dryers along with signage for students and parents,” Mrs. Beecher said. Pictured are four Flips' gymnasts demonstrating how they will be practicing on beams six feet apart. From left to right are Laci Petrozello, Regan McLaughlin, Jade Jakubowski and Raynn Heary. For more information, call 433-8811.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.