Lockport Little League is among the growing number of local youth baseball organizations that will open their 2020 seasons in July.
On Friday, LLL president Greg Chenez announced that the LLL 2020 season will open on Monday, July 6, with travel baseball game at the historic LLL Ray Lee Complex on Lincoln Avenue. Another single travel game is slated on July 8, then a full slate of LLL games is scheduled for July 11th.
LLL divisions include T-ball (ages 4-6), Single A (pitching machine), Minor League baseball (8 to 10), Major League baseball (10 to 12) and Senior Baseball (13 to 16).
All social distancing guidelines established by the state, the CDC and LLL will be strictly followed at games, Chenez said.
About 500 youths compete each year in LLL, comprising about 40 teams.
Interested LLL sponsors can go to the LLL's sponsorship link at lllsponorship@protonmail.com.
There are still a few openings left for players. If interested, go to lockportlittleleaguebaseball.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.