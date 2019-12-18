Lockport/N. Falls hockey raising the crossbar

LEWISTON — The second year of the Lockport/Niagara Falls boys varsity hockey merger brings hope and optimism back for the future success of both historic hockey communities.
Head coaches Lou Jacklin and Eric Musto have brought camaraderie and fun back to two united, though cross-county cities.
“We turned over a lot of seniors last year and we've got a lot of first-time players — freshmen and sophomores who are real travel players, a little young but they are very talented — so we're very optimistic,” Jacklin said. “Between the new bodies and guys coming back, as soon as we find some chemistry, I think we're going to get get some wins.”
Added Musto, “The guys seem to mesh well together this year — fun to be around. Once we have more time to work together, the chemistry is there, hopefully we'll see some improvements.”
Jacklin and Musto joined forces last season for the first time, worked through the obvious differences, especially distance and persevered. This year, participation numbers have skyrocketed and a substantial influx of talented underclassmen has guaranteed a long life for scholastic ice hockey in two communities where the sport was threatened by low participation numbers just a few years ago.
Featuring six seniors, eight juniors and four sophomores, this winter's LHS/NF team has opened its 2019-20 campaign with a record of 0-4-2. The team competes in the Western New York Federation Hockey League's Division 3, along with Frontier, West Seneca West, Kenmore West, Williamsville East, Hamburg. North Tonawanda and Iroquois/Alden.
“We turned over a lot of seniors last year, but we've got quite a few more guys on the roster than we did a year ago,” Jacklin said. “Besides our more experienced players coming back, we've also got a lot of first-time players, ninth and 10th graders, who are real travel players— a little young, but they are very talented. So, we're very optimistic. We're also bringing back two seniors goalies who are new and a sophomore goalie. Between the new bodies, as soon as we find some chemistry, I think we're gonna get some wins.”
Added Musto, “There's a lot of enthusiasm this year. The big thing is the guys seem to mesh well together. Once we have more time to work together, hopefully, we'll see some improvements.”
Top players from the western end of the county include Wolverines senior co-captains center Mitch Nation and defenseman Justin Smegelski, defenseman Matt Ceccato, and forwards Aiden Robins and Vincent Zak. Top players from the Lockport end include junior co-captain Ciaran Hall and junior defenseman James Robinson, who brings three years of varsity experience back, along with Ben Shanley.
Rounding out the Lockport/Niagara Falls' varsity ice hockey roster are seniors Dan Ryan, Jackson Connor, Austin Bailor and Cam Gardner; juniors Anthony Greig, Jack Chenez, Joe Watson, Ashton Dolan and A.J. Smith; sophomores Vito Wojic and Aden Benson; and freshmen Joe Mullen, Trent Robinson, Christian Anzalone, and Adam Firkins.
Earlier this month, the Lockport/ Niagara Falls varsity hockey team played Sweet Home to a 2-2 tie at the Northtowns Center. Robinson scored two goals and Robins assisted on both goals. LHS/NF keeper Bailor stopped 36 of 38 shots.
Players said hard work and sticking together will ultimately lead to more successes down the road.
“It's our second year together now, so we know each other a little bit more,” said Nation, who started playing hockey at the age of 3. ”We're looking good. We've got a lot of practicing to do to overcome our opponents, but I think we'll do well.”
“I grew up watching my brother play defense and thought I'd take after him,” said Smelgelski. “We're looking good this year —better than my last two years here. We're a young team and we're a fast team. We're looking to play to our strengths and hopefully, do well this year.”
Added Hall, “We'e not bad. We're still building our team and hoping to get some wins along the way.”
Robinson said he's been playing in Niagara hockey leagues since a very young age.
“We're not doing too bad. It was a little mixed up last year, but this year, we get along a lot better,” Robinson said. “We have a lot of sophomores and freshman on the team, so hopefully, in a few years, we'll have a good team.”
Jacklin said rising numbers and rinks like the state-of-the-art Cornerstone in Lockport give hope for a brighter future as the younger players participating in house leagues now begin merging into the junior varsity and varsity levels.
“This is just our second year in this merger and the chemistry seems better,” Jacklin said. “When two rivals join up, there's a lot to work to go through with developing that. In year two, the guys seem more receptive as teammates. We feel that to win in hockey you have to care about each other, and this year we seem to care about each other a lot more and we think that's gonna translate to a much better season for us.”
Added Musto, “Building chemistry is one thing. Everyone's buying into it and it makes it easier on us as coaches and makes it more fun and enjoyable for the boys.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.