Lockport native John Murphy's legacy honored by Buffalo Sports HOF

BUFFALO — Becoming the voice of the Bills may have brought him more fame, but Lockport native John Murphy has taken great satisfaction from being able to showcase local amateur sports during a broadcast career spanning over four decades.
Beyond the highlights presented on WKBW and WIVB television, and before that, reports on WLVL and WBEN radio, Murphy enjoyed offering his voice and hometown pride to emcee events like the annual high school football banquets organized by the late Dick Gallagher.
That commitment was recognized Wednesday when Murphy received the Dick Gallagher Legacy Award from the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame during a gathering at Buffalo RiverWorks to introduce the 2022 class.
“To get an award named after a guy I admired as much as Dick Gallagher just blows me away,” Murphy said. “I’m humbled. Dick was selfless in what he did for kids in Western New York. That’s why it means a lot to me to receive this.”
Murphy is the fourth recipient of the award honoring individuals with “a superior passion” for high school sports in WNY, following Gallagher, and two GBSHOF football coaches, Lancaster’s Len Jankiewicz and Jamestown’s Wally Huckno.
Before Gallagher’s death in 2019, the plan was for him to select each annual recipient. Now the selectors strive to honor those whom Gallagher “would be proud of, that he thought worthy of continuing his legacy,” committee member Paul Stasiak said.
“Dick cherished John Murphy because he was always just a phone call away,” Stasiak said. “Although he’s a public figure, he volunteers a lot behind the scenes, and that goes under the radar screen. And the Gallagher family recognizes that.”
Gallagher’s oldest son Michael was on hand to present Murphy with the award that “keeps the tradition going.”
“John Murphy has been a stalwart here for many years,” said Gallagher, a former principal at Lewiston-Porter. “He really believes in this community, and believes in our kids. He was at the football banquet every single year, and my dad was always so confident in John Murphy being able to read this monster script.”
“I had the easy job,” Murphy quipped. “I just had to show up on the day of the banquet and emcee. Dick did the hard work of getting all of the football players together and giving out the awards. And I know he came out of his own pocket a lot of times.”
Reflecting on Gallagher’s legacy, Murphy looked back wistfully on “an older era in Buffalo sports media, when it wasn’t all just Bills and Sabres.”
“Sometimes that gets lost today in the media,” Murphy said. “It’s a missing ingredient. The whole sports landscape in Western New York is about much more than the Bills and Sabres. Dick Gallagher did his part to keep amateur sports in the front of everybody’s mind. And that’s why I’m really happy to get this award. It’s an acknowledgement that people care about all of the sports in Western New York.”
