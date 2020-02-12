Lockport's Crocker, Minnick will return to state meet

AMHERST — A pair of familiar faces are headed back to the state swim meet for one last hurrah.
Three's a charm for Lockport High School seniors Mark Crocker and Jake Minnick, who both qualified for their third straight state meet appearance at Wednesday's boys swimming state qualifier at Alumni Arena at the University at Buffalo. They are the only boys swimmers from the Niagara Frontier League to qualify.
Orchard Park won the team title, narrowly beating out Lockport, but head coach John Sullivan's Lions are happy to be returning their two stalwarts to states.
Crocker won the 100-yard freestyle in 47.16 seconds, the third LHS school record he's broken in the last few weeks. Crocker now hols the school's 50 free, 100 free and 100 butterfly records.
Minnick will return to states in one-meter diving. He placed first in the state qualifier with 485.95 points. Beck Nigro of Niagara Falls was 4th.
The state qualifier's only double individual winner on Wednesday was Frontier's Robert Burkett, who placed first in both the 100 butterfly (:52.89) as well as the 100 breaststroke (:58.75).
Orchard Park won two of the meet's three relay events, the 200 medley and 400 free relay, while Jamestown touched first in the 200 free relay.
Other first-place finishers were Panama's Richard Helt (200 free, 1:48.64), Lancaster's Ian Hewitt (200 IM, 1:57.48; East Aurora's Ezra Webster (50 free, :22.07), ; Orchard Park's Luke Sapio (500 free, 4:45.28 and Hamburg's Ben Kisker (100 back, :53.25).
Kenmore's Brandon Garcia was fifth in the 200 free (also 5th in the 500 free), with Roy-Hart's Carter Green 7th and Lew-Port's Lucas Heffler 8th.
Niagara-Wheatfield's freshman sensation Paul Wissel was sixth in the 200 individual medley final and 5th in the 100 breaststroke, while his rival, Lockport's highly-touted ninth grader Aidan Morgan, was 4th in the 500 free.
Kenmore's Colin Janis was fourth in the 50 free and 6th in the 100 free, while North Tonawanda's Izack Shamrock-Hansen was 5th in the 100 back, Lew-Port's Justin Currie was 6th in the 100 breast and Niagara Falls' Zachary Stevens was 7th.
