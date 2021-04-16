Lockport's Adonai signs with bare knuckle team

Lockport's Enoch Adonai is set to try his hands at bare knuckle boxing.
Adonai recently signed on with Bare Knuckle Management, a sports management company specializing in bare knuckle fighting, and is set to make his debut June 25 in Kansas against an opponent still to be determined.
It's been a long time coming.
"I went to one of the first tryouts about three years ago in Philadelphia," Adonai said. "I didn't get a call back then but they remembered me. I kept in touch with the match maker, he couldn't get me on. I drove out to Alabama, a 13-and-a-half hour drive, and I finally got signed five days later."
This will be the first bareknuckle fight for Adonai, who has a wealth of experience across many forms of combat sport. He may be better known as Erick Plumeri, a Lace Up Promotions kickboxing champion at Lockport's Kenan Center and a boxer with 17 professional bouts under his belt.
He changed his legal name to Enoch Adonai, two words of faith with Hebrew origins.
The 35-year-old Adonai was born in Niagara Falls but moved to Lockport 15 years ago to train with Corey Webster, a former coach at WNY MMA & Fitness and a current Lockport firefighter. He now trains his own local fighter, North Tonawanda's Steven Lakes, in mixed martial arts.
"I've been wanting to (bare knuckle box) since they had their first show years ago," Adonai said. "I've always been trying to do it. Now I finally get to."
