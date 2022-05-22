Johnny Taylor always said his son was going to be a world champion. Now he’s going to retire as one.
On a night that served as the end and a beginning, Lockport native Joe Taylor defeated Stewart Graham by unanimous decision for the World Kickboxing Association middleweight championship on Saturday at Cornerstone Arena.
Taylor’s win served as the main event for a two-night event dubbed MAYDAY, his first venture as a promoter for Taylor Promotions. He ran his record to 10-2 in kickboxing fights and is also 4-0 in MMA bouts, but winning a world championship provided the opportune time for the 38-year-old to bow out after a nine-year career in the ring.
“This was God’s plan, this was my father’s plan,” Taylor said. “He always said I was going to be a world champion and it’s official. I’m officially a world champion and I am retiring.”
Taylor gave up 3 inches to Graham — who was fighting out of Black Box Muay Thai in Bathgate, Scotland — and the Scotsman’s reach prevented him from landing combinations throughout the fight.
“(Taylor has) ferocious power, absolutely ferocious power,” Graham said. “It was two of those that landed on the arm and even at that I was like, ‘I don’t want to risk it.’ … A great fight against an excellent competitor.”
Throughout the fight, Taylor was the aggressor. Constantly in motion, ducking and dodging the long arms of Graham. He feared the roundhouse kick from Graham, but he broke his left foot in the first round when it collided with Taylor’s kneecap during a three-kick sequence.
“I came to fight and everybody from Lockport has been amazing, so the least you can do is try to put on a good show,” Graham said. “After breaking my foot, I was kind of wary about throwing many kicks, so it was disappointing I diddn’t have all my tools. But Joe did a good job of checking it and Joe did a good job taking that out of the game.”
Steady shots from Taylor caused large red welts appear all over Graham’s body, including his left rib cage, right oblique and right knee. But when the fifth round began, neither fighter had been able to land a bomb that changed the bout.
As the crowd began to chant “USA! USA! USA!” prior as the final round commenced, Taylor looked at Graham — who taunted the pro-Taylor crowd when the rained boos upon him during his entrance and then took photos with fans afterwards — and asked if he wanted to pick the tempo up a notch. Graham landed a left-handed haymaker that Taylor said was the hardest shot of his career and “a retirement shot.”
“I tried to land big shots, but I just couldn’t reach him,” Taylor said. “He caught me a few a good times, I caught him a few good times. … That was the goodbye, retirement hit. … We let our hands go and he caught me with a hook and I was like, ‘Damn!’”
Taylor responded with a quick flurry, but neither could end the fight. The top of Graham’s foot was swollen by the time he left the ring and Taylor was seemingly unscathed. So the decision went to the judges, all of whom narrowly chose the fan favorite as the winner.
At the end of the night, Taylor was upbeat and comfortable with decision to retire. Some of it may have been due to the success of his gym, JT’s Mixed Martial Arts and 24/7 Fitness.
Lockport fighters went 2-1 on the undercard, with Toby Moore scoring a knockout on a straight right hand in the second round of his 160-pound fight against Southtowns MMA’s Christopher Felix.
Antoine Henry also defeated Erie, Pennsylvania’s Jaden Meder by decision in a 190-pound bout and Lockport’s Trey Guiher lost a 140-pound fight to Erie’s Jason Morales by decision. Taylor’s son Joe, Jr., also won an amateur boxing match on the first night of MAYDAY.
“That is the best way you can go out,” Taylor said. “Winning a championship at home for Taylor Promotions. It’s my first promotion and this is the best way to go out; as a champion, a world champion.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
