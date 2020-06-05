Malik Brooks' Twitter handle includes the word "loading," as in still in the process of achieving a final form.
That's just happens to be exactly where his collegiate athletic career stands.
Brooks is leaving his Division I football scholarship for a shot at Division I basketball, he announced Friday. The 2019 Lockport alumnus will bid adieu to Monmouth and New Jersey to return home to Canisius as a walk-on under longtime Western New York basketball coach Reggie Witherspoon.
"Basketball, it's always really been my true love, but last year, since I was so good at football, I figured I'd pursue that, see where it gets me," said Brooks, who set the Section VI all-time single-season record for receiving yards with the Lions in 2018. "Then I got to college, and my love for it just fell off. I knew I wanted to play basketball."
So the 6-foot-2 Brooks, no slouch on the hardcourt himself — he scored 1,000 points during his high school career, averaging 25.5 points and 9.4 rebounds as a senior — decided to chase his hoop dreams.
Witherspoon had recruited Brooks a bit during high school, and the two had kept in touch. When Brooks entered the transfer portal, their talks picked up.
"He's a great guy," Brooks said. "I can call him and not talk about basketball at all, and we can still talk for like an hour straight."
Moving closer to home was part of the draw, too.
"I wanted to come back home," Brooks said. "It wasn’t that hard being six, seven hours away, but I’d just rather be home."
Witherspoon ended up offering Brooks the opportunity to walk on, essentially taking a no-risk flyer on a superstar athlete — Brooks also finished second in the state in the 400-meter dash as a senior — to see if he has what it takes to play at college basketball's highest level.
Brooks, who did not see any action during his freshman football season at Monmouth, will be eligible immediately and for four seasons. He expects to at least compete for playing time right away.
Brooks, who caught a few Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference games while he was at Monmouth, is confident he can find a role at that level.
"While I was at Monmouth, I was playing basketball every day, training myself," he said. "... Their starting point guard (Malik Johnson) graduated, so that starting position is wide open for a competition."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.