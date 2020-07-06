LOCKPORT — Ty Tracz stared at home plate and paused, slowly starting his wind up from a 6-inch hill, 46 feet away.
The 9-year-old youth baseball player fired a fastball that sailed just outside for a ball, but it was one of the most important pitches in Niagara County this year.
That’s because it was one of the first, as youth and adult baseball leagues throughout New York State opening their belated 2020 regular seasons on Monday night under bright, sunning skies.
The hard-throwing Tracz went on to smack a two-run double, leading his Lockport Storm 9U travel team to a big, 17-6, win over the visiting South Buffalo Pride in a well-played, well-attended youth baseball contest at the Ray Lee Complex in the Lock City.
Players, parents and coaches couldn’t have been happier, having had to endure five months of isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the nation and forced the cancelation all sporting events, from professional to T-ball.
Typically, the Little League season throughout the United States runs from the beginning of March through late May, with upper divisions continuing with postseason tournaments and all-star games into late June and early July.
“It’s been tough. There’s been tears shed,” said Storm manager Bobby Nemi.
“But they’re all in great spirits today and they just really want to play baseball. And even more important than baseball is it’s important for them to be around their friends and building relationships. I think everyone needs this right now, so today will be a great night.”
Umpire Ed Bell was focused on calling a good game, solo, and he did just that, standing behind the pitcher’s mound calling balls and strikes. Batters from both teams came to the plate in identical green uniforms, but there was nothing to complain about on this glorious day as each youngster took his long-awaited first trip to the plate.
Tracz and Mason Rankie both pitched well in the Storm victory.
Two games were played simultaneously at the LLL complex on Monday, with the Lockport Storm taking on the An-Jo Bombers in an 8U scrimmage.
“It feels fantastic to be out here,” said Lockport 8U manager Jason Dool. “The sun’s shining and it’s a beautiful day out here.”
Nemi, who doubles as the veteran junior varsity baseball coach at Niagara-Wheatfield High School, said the first LLL game was also the first time that players were on the field together this year.
“We’re just really excited to get back on the field today,” Nemi said. “The kids have been practicing at home with just their parents, so it’s our first time back on a baseball field together. We just wanna get kids games in this summer, that’s the most important thing.”
Nemi’s assistant coach is his father, David Nemi, who coached baseball at Niagara County Community College for 18 years.
More LLL, An-Jo and MUNY baseball games are scheduled in the coming days. The LLL president is Greg Chenez.
