Long drive champ clears the Falls

A world long drive champion has conquered Niagara Falls.
Maurice Allen, the 2018 world champion, became the first person to clear the famous cataracts with a golf ball, entering the Guinness Book of World Records with a 426-yard drive.
Allen attempted the feat in conjunction with Niagara (Ontario) Parks and Skratch, a digital media company working in golf. Allen was on Skratch's web series "Is it Driveable?"
The feat was famously attempted by PGA Tour professional John Daly back in 2005, though Daly's attempts fell short.
In the third episode of the three-part series, which aired Thursday on YouTube, Allen scouts the location and chooses how to hit his show. He attempts the drive from the same location as Daly — a platform just north of Niagara Parks' Table Rock Centre on the Canadian side. The ball carried 393 yards in the air.
The distance from the Canadian overlook tot he U.S. side is 342 yards. For context, the longest in-air flight during the 2018 PGA Tour season was a 342.3-yard drive from Rory McIlroy.
