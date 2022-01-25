Longtime pro umpire Ted Barrett continues to stan for North Tonawanda

As someone who spent most of his formative years in North Tonawanda, Ted Barrett enjoys spending as much time as possible eating chicken wings at Klimek’s Tavern.
Only difference is, the guests Barrett brings along are fellow MLB umpires.
“I promise you, every single umpire in Major League Baseball knows about Klimek’s,” said Barrett, who last season brought a crew of umpires on a day off from Cleveland to North Tonawanda. “I love taking my partners there.”
The North Tonawanda native recently completed his 27th season as a Major League umpire. He was a fill-in beginning in 1994 before becoming being promoted to a full-time position in 1999. Barrett, now a crew chief, worked the 2021 World Series, eventually won by the Atlanta Braves. It was the fifth time he was assigned to the Fall Classic.
“I try to appreciate each assignment,” Barrett said. “They don’t come very often, and for some people, they don’t’ come at all. It makes me feel very fortunate and humbling.”
Barrett, who lived in NT from kindergarten until 10th grade, actually started his umpiring career by filling in at the North Tonawanda National Little League.
“I loved it right away,” Barrett said. “When it was time for me to do something after college (at Cal-State Hayward), I thought to myself, ‘If I umpire, I’m going to get to do something I love and hang out in the sun all the time.’”
In addition to his five World Series, Barrett has umpired two perfect games, two All Star Games, five Wild Card games, 12 Division Series and nine League Championship Series.
Barrett specifically enjoys the interactions with players, especially working with catchers behind home plate.
“People would be amazed if they knew what we were talking about behind there,” Barrett said with a laugh. “It’s usually anything other than baseball.”
Barrett was also the umpire who ejected Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox for the 132nd time, which is a major league record.
“It was actually anti-climatic, nobody really knew what was going on," he said. “The best thing about Bobby was it was never personal. The next day he’d come back and act like it never happened. That was the case with a lot of the old school umpires.”
And, as for how other umpires feel about North Tonawanda?
“The wings are awesome, and the people are so nice,” said Alfonso Marquez, who also was an umpire in the World Series. “He always shows us the house he lived in, and it’s cool to be able to share experiences like that with your fellow umpires.”
On the field, Marquez says there’s nobody more giving than Barrett.
“He never stops learning, cares about the profession, staff and crew partners.” he said. “He really cares about the game.
“He’s always the kind of guy that will lend a helping hand to anyone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.