Love of the game: Puzan, Johnston continue to build NU softball

Becoming a Division I coach typically means reaching the pinnacle of the profession. There is an assumption that it’s glitz and glamor. Perhaps that’s true for some, but Larry Puzan and Jeff Johnston have had different experiences.
For most of their college careers, coaching has financially been a hobby. They coached for enjoyment and had another job that was responsible for the vast majority of their income.
Puzan is in the midst of his 10th campaign as Niagara University’s head softball coach, having taken over when Ellie Chan stepped down midway through the 2013 season following a suspension due to allegations of abuse. But he was an assistant for 17 years prior to taking the top job. For 18 years — including the first five years as head coach of the Purple Eagles — Puzan was athletic director for Niagara Catholic.
Johnston has coached a variety of sports, mostly as a secondary option. He is nearing retirement as a teacher at Grand Island, having coached prep football and wrestling in 36 years of public education. He was also an assistant softball coach for Erie Community College before joining Niagara as a hitting coach in 2019.
If scratching, clawing and sacrificing is glamorous, Puzan and Johnston are A-listers. Although it hasn’t been easy, their unconventional paths brought sentimental value to their coaching and recruiting tactics.
Not only is it easy for Puzan to say his top priority is the players without it being malarkey, but players can see it. Puzan and his staff aren’t coaching for money. They want to win games and develop talent.
“It’s truly a labor of love,” Puzan said. “We do it because we really enjoy what we’re doing and working with the kids and to create an opportunity for kids to get an education and play softball. It’s never been a money thing. It’s unfortunate but the reality of what it is.”
When Puzan began coaching at Niagara in 1996, he earned a stipend as compensation. So during the day he had a variety of jobs in the human services field. There were stops at Community Missions, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Gateway Longview before landing at Niagara Catholic.
During the years Puzan was the head coach at Niagara and full-time at Niagara Catholic, he donated half his salary to the latter to avoid abolishing athletic programs as a cost-cutting option.
As one might imagine with Puzan’s background, recruiting pitches to prospective players rarely involve on-field goals. Instead, he focuses on what players can achieve academically and personally should they choose the Purple Eagles.
“Kids get tired of hearing this, but parents only get one promise when they come to Niagara and it’s that I make sure they pursue their goal, graduate and secure their future,” said Puzan, who was inducted into the Western New York Softball Hall of Fame in 2018. “Everything else is an opportunity. … That’s what we’re about first and foremost.”
When Puzan hired Johnston four years ago, the most important person to sign off on the plan wasn’t administration. It was Johnston’s daughter.
Emily Johnston was a pitcher on the squad and Puzan wanted to make sure hiring her father wouldn’t infringe on her college experience. He was already sold because Johnston never hovered over Emily’s career at Niagara before he came on board. She ultimately gave the OK, especially since Puzan is a pitching guru and Johnston is a hitting specialist.
Johnston will be retiring from Grand Island at the conclusion of the school year and will devote more time to the Purple Eagles, but calling it a full-time gig might be a stretch because he says it doesn’t feel like a job.
Yet players know much time Johnston puts into the program and that he is putting other hobbies or commitments aside to coach.
“I think it shows them how important it is for us,” Johnston said. “When they see that we’re doing it for the love of the game, they understand that it’s a game and it should be fun. … I think they see how hard we work and the time we put in and it makes them really understand the importance of it.”
In Johnston’s first three years, Niagara’s batting average jumped to .254, compared to .243 in the previous five seasons. Extra-base hits have also risen from 22% to 26%. Eden native Maggie Kellner entered Thursday second in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with 13 doubles while Kenmore’s Samantha Hare was eighth with 27 RBIs.
Johnston attributes his ability to connect with players to prior experiences during his career.
“It gave me a taste of so many different personalities and experiences,” Johnston said. “It has given me so many different opportunities to work with so many different personalities, so many different styles and it’s taught me to be a better coach and teacher by being able to adapt to different student-athletes.”
Since becoming head coach, Puzan has won 118 games and gone 74-100 in the MAAC. The Purple Eagles went 11-9 in 2019, but only managed to play 10 games — all non-conference — before COVID-19 hit. Last season, Niagara went 11-19, the second-worst MAAC mark since Puzan took over.
This year, however, the Purple Eagles have climbed out of the cellar and are entered Thursday 6-6 in conference play. Even at .500, Niagara was still within reach of first place. Conference-leading Canisius had the fewest losses (four) and Fairfield had five, but there were five teams with six losses, setting up a tight race.
“It’s hard to get that many personalities to get along, but these kids not only figured out how to do that on the field, but off the field,” Puzan said. “I look forward to going to practice and spending time with these kids because they’re all about the right reasons. They’re enjoyable to be around and now we’re hoping they can have on-field success.”
Nick Sabato
