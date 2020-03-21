MAAC announces more positive tests

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference announced more positive COVID-19 tests on Saturday, and this round hit home for Niagara University.
Two days after announcing a pair of game officials from its conference tournament had tested positive, the MAAC said Saturday in conjunction with the Collegiate Officiating Consortium that it had become aware of "additional persons on or near the floor during certain Horizon League and Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference games who have tested positive for COVID-19."
At least one person attended Niagara's Battle of the Bridge meeting with rival Canisius on March 6 at the Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo. Listed attendance for the game was 1,805.
At least one of the additional persons was also at the Horizon League semifinal (Wisconsin-Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky) on March 9 in Indianapolis as well as three MAAC tournament games — Iona-Canisius, Niagara-Marist and St. Peter's-Iona — March 10 and 11 in Atlantic City, N.J.
The MAAC did not release any identifying information about those infected.
"We continue to adhere to the guidance issued by the CDC and federal and state governments in these unprecedented times and we encourage our fans to do the same," it said in a statement.
Canisius was involved in both positive test releases. Tuesday, the MAAC revealed that two games officials who worked the Griffs' MAAC tourney game against Iona on March 10 had tested positive.
"In an abundance of caution and following CDC guidelines, the Erie County Department of Health recommended on that the Canisius men’s basketball team and staff that were present at the game on March 10 enter precautionary quarantine for 14 days," the athletic department said in a release.
The Golden Griffins also had a message for anyone who attended the March 6 game in Buffalo.
"If you attended any of these events, and you have developed symptoms of COVID-19, you should contact your health care provider and isolate at home. You should remain in isolation for 14 days since your symptoms began, and for 72 hours after your symptoms have resolved.
"Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever of 100.4 or higher, body aches, fatigue, headache, cough, shortness of breath. For more information, contact your private physician."
Niagara's players went home for spring break directly from Atlantic City following the cancellation of the MAAC tournament on March 12. The university extended its spring break through March 28.
