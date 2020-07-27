MAAC cancels fall sports

There will be no fall sports at Niagara University or Canisius College in 2020.
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference announced the cancelation of all fall sports competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic Monday afternoon following a meeting of its Council of Presidents. The council will make a decision on “whether fall sport competition would be feasible in the spring ... at a later date.”
Sports affected include men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country, as well as the non-traditions fall seasons for sports like baseball and softball.
For now, organizers are hopeful there will be competition in the spring.
“It is the goal of the MAAC to ensure it recognizes a MAAC champion in each sports and it will review possible championship formats for the fall sports in accordance with evolving state and local regulations,” MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor said in a statement.
If the MAAC cannot host fall sports in the spring, the Council of Presidents “has pledged full advocacy on behalf of” student-athletes in working with the NCAA to pursue eligibility waivers.
Student-athletes whose seasons were canceled will be allowed to train when they return to campus in fall, with each institution charged with setting guidelines “in accordance with state and local COVID-19 regulations and guidance from the NCAA.”
“The MAAC Council of Presidents and the Committee on Athletic Administration recognizes the disappointment that will undoubtedly be felt by student-athletes, fans, and supporters impacted by the cancellation of fall sports competition,” read a statement. “It was clear during this process that the MAAC membership must focus its review on appropriate measures to ensure the health, safety and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and the campus community which is the primary responsibility of its member institutions.”
