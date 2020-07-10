MAAC names 40th anniversary women's team

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference turns 40th during the 2020-21 academic year, and as part of the celebration, it's recognizing standout players and coaches from former and current member schools in all of its sports.
Thursday, the conference announced its 40th Anniversary Women's Basketball Team, picking five players from each of its current member schools as well as a handful of coaches.
Representing Niagara were Eva Cunningham (2001-05), Samantha David (1989-93), Amy Getman (1997-01), Sheryl (Klick) Strobl (1996-00) and Victoria Rampado (2013-18), who broke the program's career scoring and rebounding records while being named MAAC Player of the Year as a senior in 2017-18.
Other standouts recognized from member schools were:
• Canisius — Heather Fiore (1993-97), Jenel Stevens (2000-04), Alisa Robinson (1988-90), Becky Zak (2002-06) and Shauna (Geronzin) Green (1998-02).
• Fairfield — Tricia (Fabbri) Sacca (1987-91), Katrina Fields (1981-85), Jessica Grossarth (1994-98), Lisa Mikelic (1987-91), Gail Strumpf-Cheney (1997-01) and coach Dianne Nolan, who led the program for almost 30 years.
• Iona — Joy Adams (2012-16), Marina Lizarazu (2014-17), Maggie Timoney (1985-89), Martina Weber (2005-07) and Damika Martinez (2011-15).
• Manhattan — Stacey Jack Edwards (1983-87), Kayla Grimme (2013-18), Rosalee Mason (2000-03), Gina Somma (1992-96) and Sheila Tighe (1980-84).
• Marist — Erica Allenspach (2007-11), Rebekah Hand (2016-20), Tori Jarosz (2011-16), Corielle Yarde (2008-12), Rachele Fitz (2006-10) and 10-time MAAC champion coach Brian Giorgis.
• Monmouth — Jamiyah Bethune (2013-16), Alexa Middleton (2016-20), Sarah Olson (2014-16), Chevannah Paalvast (2013-14) and Sierra Green (2018-20).
• Quinnipiac — Gillian “Boo” Abshire (2011-15), Aryn McClure (2015-19), Jasmine Martin (2011-15), Adily Martucci (2012-17), Jen Fay (2014-19) and current coach Tricia Fabbri, who just finished her 25th season with the program.
• Rider — Julia Duggan (2013-17), Becky Hower (2002-05), MyNeshia McKenzie (2010-14), Robin Perkins (2014-17) and Stella Johnson (2016-20), who's currently signed with the Chicago Sky of the WNBA.
• Saint Peter’s — Felicia Harris (1998-02), Blanche Jones (1981-85), Tania Kennedy (2005-09), Patty Marchese (1995-99), Tonya Grant (1986-90) and 32-year coach Mike Granelli.
• Siena — Gunta Basko (1999-03), Kim Colunio (1991-95), Liene Jansone (2000-04), Liz Lops (1990-94) and Melanie Halker (1995-99).
The conference also recognized standout players who attended schools no longer in the conference. They included: Sharon Nast (Fordham, 1982-86), Jeanine Radice (Fordham, 1985-89), Janet Hourihan (Holy Cross, 1983-86), Tracey Quinn (Holy Cross, 1983-87), Jennifer Cole (La Salle, 1989-93), Jill Crandley (La Salle, 1983-86), Linda Hester (La Salle, 1983-86), Tracey Sneed (La Salle, 1985-89), Katie Sheahin (Loyola, 2009-13) and Patty Stoffey (Loyola, 1991-95).
