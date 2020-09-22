MAAC releases hoops schedules

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference officially announced its 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball schedules Tuesday. Conference play begins Dec. 8 and will close March 6.
The full schedule follows the recently announced basketball schedule model, which is adjusted to accommodate changes and potential disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020-21 season calls for a 20-game slate, with every school playing each opponent both home and away. Men’s games will be held Tuesdays and Fridays, while the women will play Wednesdays and Saturdays.
The season concludes with the 2021 Hercules Tires Men’s Basketball Championship, which returns to Atlantic City’s Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall from Mar. 9-13.
The Niagara men open at home, Dec. 8 against Monmouth and Dec. 11 against Fairfield. They then travel to Saint Peter’s (Dec. 15) and Rider (Dec. 18).
Marist visits the Gallagher Center on Dec. 29, and new Iona coach Rick Pitino and his Gaels come to town Jan. 1. NU hits the road for games at Quinnipiac (Jan. 5) and Manhattan (Jan. 8) before returning home to play Siena (Jan. 15).
The first Battle of the Bridge game against rival Canisius will be held Jan. 19 in Lewiston. Niagara follows that with a Jan. 22 trip to Fairfield, then returns home for Manhattan (Jan. 26) and Quinnipiac (Jan. 29).
Two more road games, at Monmouth (Feb. 2) and Iona (Feb. 5), follow. The Purple Eagles complete their home slate with games against Rider (Feb. 9) and Saint Peter’s (Feb. 12).
NU closes the season with three road games, at Marist (Feb. 16), Siena (Feb. 19) and Canisius (March 2).
The Niagara women open Dec. 9 at Siena. Their home opener is Dec. 16 against Quinnipiac and they play Canisius at home on Jan. 27 and on the road to close the season March 6.
The MAAC also allows for non-conference games between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6. There is a COVID make-up week planned into the scheduled Feb. 23-27.
