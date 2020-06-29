MAAC sets date for fall season

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference has set Sept. 11 as the date for members schools to begin playing games in fall sports.
The MAAC Council of Presidents wrapped up a second virtual June meeting on Friday, approving a few measures as the presidents of the 11 member schools attempt to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
Along with the Sept. 11 start date, the council reinforced a June 6 announcement that all MAAC student-athletes will not be allowed on campus for offseason conditioning through July.
The council also reviewed proposals form the MAAC COVID-19 Working Group, which is comprised of medical professionals and senior administrators with the goal of developing policies for a return to play.
The council approved the group's Return to Campus and Athletic Activity Action Plan, which set baseline policies and procedures for all on-campus athletic activities and competitions the upcoming year.
It also approved the group's proposed amendment to MAAC Bylaw Article XI, adding a section on reciprocal medical coverage which details medical coverage that all member schools will provide each other when hosting conference contests.
Also approved was the group's proposed social responsibility pledge for COVID-19, requiring all MAAC student-athletes to sign a form accepting an "inherent risk ... in participating."
The council deferred making a decision on whether basketball mini camps could be held on campus until its next meeting on July 15.
