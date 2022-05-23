Mancuso takes Kulesza Memorial at Big R

Batavia’s Dante Mancuso dominated the 30-lap Mackenzie Kulesza Memorial on Friday night at the Ransomville Speedway, presented by SANY New York.
In other races Friday: Mat Williamson from St. Catharines, Ontario won the Krown Undercoating Modified feature for his second win of the season; Derek Wagner from Middleport won the Investor’s Service Sportsman feature; Jimmy Grant from Penn Yan became the third different winner in the KiPo Motors Street Stocks; and Colby Adamczak from Akron won his third straight Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature.
Mancuso and Ryan Plante brought the Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks to the green flags for the Kulesza Memorial with Mancuso showing the way. Plante, Rocco Conte, Curtis Rung and Dave Dussault raced in the top five. Bill Weller Jr. entered the top five and would go after the leaders. Weller would move into second before the halfway mark and go after Mancuso for the lead.
The leaders would race through lap traffic with Mancuso out front. Weller pulled into the pits with five laps remaining, giving up second place. Mancuso, who didn’t have his car ready until arriving at the track Friday night, would drive away from the field to pick up the victory.
Steve Lewis Jr. and Chad Brachmann were on the front row for the Modified feature with Brachmann taking the lead and Mike Bowman quickly taking over second. John Smith spun in turn one on lap six to bring out the race’s first caution. Williamson would take over second from Bowman on lap seven, with Brachmann out front.
“CB3” would pull away from Williamson and Bowman. Ryan Susice would take fourth away from Lewis on lap 18. Williamson would catch Brachmann with 10 laps remaining and the battle was on for the lead. Williamson looked underneath Brachman with two laps remaining and would go on to score the win. Brachmann, Susice, Bowman and Pete Bicknell would complete the top five.
Wagner and Dylan Duhow brought the Sportsman to the green flag. Wagner jumped out front and opened up his lead over Duhow, with Brett Senek, Orval Harris and Scott Kerwin rounding out the top five. Duhow and Senek would battle for second with Kerwin starting to reel them in.
Jordan Moden came to a stop in turn four to bring out the caution on lap 19, erasing a near six-second lead over the rest of the field. During the caution, Kerwin came to a stop on the front straightaway and needed a tow back to the pit area, giving up fourth place. Wagner would pull away on the restart and go on to score the feature win.
Pete Stefanski and Grant set the pace in the Street Stock feature with Stefanski showing the way and Grant, Josh Pangrazio, Dan Schulz and Ken Camidge racing inside the top five. Grant would take the lead away on lap two. Pangrazio would take second away from Stefanski and go to work on race leader Grant. Pangrazio got tight in the late going and that would allow Grant to pull away and allowed Schulz to take over second place. Grant was able to get the win over Schulz, Pangrazio, Simon Bissell and Dennis Cummings.
Tyler Moore and Cameron Rowlands shared the front row for the Novice Sportsman feature with Moore showing the way. Rowlands would take the lead away with Adamczak and Noah Mamo racing in the top three. Mamo would move into second off a lap four restart with Adamczak out front. Once out front, Adamczak pulled away to his third consecutive victory.
Thursday at the Little R, Jayme Stone won the Mike Barry Motors Senior Heavy; Gene Gregoric won the Fisher’s Auto Repair Senior Lites; Mason Hanel won the Frontier Auto Wrecking Junior 3 feature; Tyler Moden won the SJE Shocks Junior 2 feature; Brandon Guyette won the Slack Karts Junior 1 feature; and Zachary Schrader, Kenneth Colon Jr. and Jax Cotriss won the Just Signs & Designs Novice features.
There will be more action in Ransomville this week, Thursday at the Little R and Friday back on the big track.
