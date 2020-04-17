McDougald joining legendary Lou Rosselli at Oklahoma

Lou Rosselli turned a Niagara County upbringing into wrestling stardom. Now he'll do his best to help another local on a similar trajectory.
Rosselli, the Middeport native and 1988 Royalton-Hartland alum who made the 1996 U.S. Olympic team after a four-year collegiate career at Edinboro, is now the head coach at Oklahoma, which announced the addition Niagara Falls star Willie McDougald on Thursday.
"We're really excited to have Willie come out," Rosselli said Friday. "Obviously his wrestling speaks for itself, but he's talented, he's gritty. He's all the things you look for in a recruit."
Rosselli won a pair of state championships during his time as a Ram, a number McDougald matched with a title this February. Rosselli then became the first freshman in Edinboro history to make the NCAA championships in 1989 before returning and earning All-American status in '91 and '93.
After graduating, Rosselli moved on to international competition, making the 1996 Olympics before a broken arm cost him his chance at competing. He rejoined Edinboro as a volunteer assistant in '95 and earned a promotion to assistant coach after three seasons.
Ohio State came calling in 2006, and Rosselli moved to Ohio to become an assistant coach. The Buckeyes finished as national runner-up for the second straight season in '09, earning Rosselli a promotion to associated head coach following the year.
Rosselli and the Buckeyes finally did capture the program's first national title in 2015, and just over a year later, on Aug. 30, 2016, he was announced as the new head coach at Oklahoma. Since taking over, his Sooners have gone 34-30 with nine All-Americans.
That resume spoke volumes during the recruiting process.
"He's a Section VI guy like me. He understands kind of where I come from," McDougald said Friday. "... I've heard stories of him here and there. He's definitely kind of a legend from Section VI. All the things he's done for Olympic wrestlers and college wrestlers, we definitely believe what he's been saying."
"The local connection is pretty great, but it's actually the type of coach that Lou is and how he runs his program that really factored into that decision," added NF coach DJ Giancola. "He's a very technical coach and he's a coach that provides the right environment for Willie to succeed.
"It's kind of a wrestling-and-school lifestyle out there, where those are your top priorities. In that program, there's a very family feel, multiple practices, lifting constantly, lots of commitment to the sport of wrestling. It's the kind of environment where Willie will thrive in because he shares that same work ethic and commitment to the sport."
McDougald will be the first Western New Yorker to join Rosselli since the coach left Edinboro.
Rosselli believes he's getting a piece that will fit in nicely with the program he's trying to build.
"We started, not from scratch at OU, but we're basically rebuilding the whole thing. We're putting in the right foundation, and as we continue to keep building and getting the pedigree where we want it, each year we get some recruits that are really, really good.
"He's at a weight class that we need (149/157). He's a standout, has a couple hundred wins, has wrestled at a national level. He's got all the tools you need in a technical aspect. ... He knows how to win, and like I've said, he's tough, gritty, can handle the school work, and that's what you need."
The transition won't be easy. Moving from the Niagara Frontier League to the Big 12 is a huge step up, and the first few months could leave a few lumps on a wrestler who hasn't taken many during his high school career.
McDougald is eager to get started.
"I'm really excited for the next level, man," he said. "I'm ready to get better and really make my name.
"The biggest difference for me is wrestling grown men from kids from high school. The technique level is definitely going to be a lot different. I definitely know the first month or two I'm going to be whooped up a little bit, but it won't be too long before I'm competing with most."
If he can get through that point, the wrestling world could be at McDougald's fingertips.
"The signing, it's very exciting for the opportunity that it creates, but from the moment he signs that paper, it's a lifestyle change," Giancola said. "Division I wrestling is a lifestyle. You're a student and then you're a wrestler.
"It's an exciting day, but the future requires a lot of commitment. I'm excited to see what he does with that opportunity."
