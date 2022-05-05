McGRATH: Doc McMahon a worthy pick for Hall of Fame

Dr. William J. McMahon was never one to covet the spotlight in all the years he was involved in the Porter Cup at Niagara Falls Country Club. That was for the players. He just wanted the tournament to be the best it could be and become a destination for the best amateur golfers on earth.
Right from the beginning in 1959 he was there with founder Dick Harvey as they launched their vision for a top-flight event, traveling thousands of miles at their own expense to recruit players.
McMahon helped set up and maintain the scoreboard, worked in the starting tent and was Harvey’s primary assistant, doing whatever needed to be done in those hectic early years. He even took on the job of tournament chairman from 1962 to 1964 and again in 1974.
When Harvey suffered a stroke in 1976 and passed away a year later, McMahon — "Doc" to everyone who knew him — took over and not only kept the momentum going but elevated the Porter Cup to one of the best amateur tournaments in the nation.
Now, 27 years after his death, his quiet but firm leadership has earned him a place in the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, joining previously honored Porter Cup luminaries Fred Silver and two-time champions John Konsek and Ward Wettlaufer. The Class of 2022 will be introduced on June 8 at Buffalo RiverWorks. The induction ceremony will take place in the fall.
McMahon was a good golfer in his own right. He played in the Fred Waring Four Ball in Pennsylvania and teamed with his good friend, John Hessney, to win the Niagara Falls Country Club Invitation in 1961, 1962 and 1966. He played to a 9-handicap.
But his claim to fame was his passion for the Porter Cup and the young (and sometimes older) gentlemen it attracted. He was proud to point out that the Porter Cup was the only tournament that not only featured the best collegiate players but the best mid-amateurs, the 25-and-older crowd who more than held their own throughout the first 40 or so years.
Doc was known to enjoy the company of the players, swapping stories with them and sometimes challenging them. The story goes that one year he made a bet with U.S. Amateur champion Justin Leonard that he would three-putt sometime during the tournament and if he didn't he would shine his shoes. No word on the outcome.
On the other hand, Doc the Director didn't tolerate slow play and warned the players not to use their putters to remove their ball from the cup.
About the time he assumed the director's reins with help from Dr. Ed Rozek, the Porter Cup was trying to weather a mild storm. Some club members felt the tournament had become too big and had gone beyond the members’ desire to support it. In the winter of 1976, 61 members had drawn up a petition requesting a format change.
The national qualifier, an overcrowded 36-hole event, was played virtually from dawn to dusk on Monday and Tuesday of Porter Cup week. With the Ham-Am Tournament on Wednesday for the players and tournament sponsors, plus four days of medal play, the course was unavailable to the members for a week.
Members were polled and while there were some who were dissatisfied, the overriding sentiment was that the event should be shortened somehow so the members would have access to the course during tournament week.
McMahon and the Executive Committee eliminated the national qualifier, moved the first round to Wednesday and made Sunday a rain date. NFCC members got access to the course after the final Porter Cup threesome teed off in the early afternoon each day.
During tournaments, Doc kept a close eye on the action from a spot where he could see the third green and fourth tee, and the sixth green and seventh tee. That area is known now as "Doc's Corner" and features a plaque mounted in his honor along the cart path. It was dedicated in 1996, a year after his death.
He stepped down as director after 17 years in 1993, surrendering to John Hoffman and Frank Shipman the role he had prepared them for over the years.
"I'm sure I'll miss some of the work," he said at the time. "But I can tell you it knocked the hell out of my summers for a lot of years."
The results of that work is obvious and now he will be recognized throughout Western New York for leaving a Porter Cup legacy that will be noted for years to come.
Bill McGrath covered the Porter Cup for more than 40 years. Contact him at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.