McGrath-Moran shines for Flips

Flips Gymnastics' Madighan McGrath-Moran won the 2021 Level 4 all-around championship at the Spring Graffiti Invitational held in West Seneca lasat weekend. Her 35.35 beat second-place by .80 and included a win on balance beam with a score of 9.20. She also placed second on vault (9.00), bars (8.70) and floor.
Teammate Ryann Heary placed sixth on beam and fifth on floor.
In Level 2 competition, Annabelle WIlcox scored a 9.80 on beam and a 9.20 on bars with a 36.55 all-around. Allison Ely scored a 9.40 on beam, a 9.30 on floor and a 9.00 on vault for a 36.60 total.
In Level 3, Fiona Buczkowski took third all-around while placing second on floor (9.10), third on vault (9.30) and bars (9.10), and fourth on beam in the Junior age division. In the Senior A division, Kennedy Kozlowski placed sixth all-around (35.75) with sixth-place finishes on vault (9.10) and bars (9.20). Lyric Starks was right behind with a seventh-place all-around (35.05) while placing third on bars (9.40) and sixth on floor (9.00). Trinity Kaminski placed third on beam (8.85).
Both Sian Powell and Niya Hamilton placed third all-around in their respective age groups in Level 6. Niya scored an impressive 35.95 all-around which included second place on bars and floor (9.425), narrowly missing first on the floor by .05 of a point. She was also third on vault (9.00) and fifth on beam. Sian’s all-around of 35.575 included her winning the vault title with a 9.30 while placing third on beam, fifth on bars and sixth on floor. Rielly Heanle placed fourth on vault, sixth on beam and fifth on floor and all-around in the younger age group.
Sian, Niya and Rielly, along with Level 5 gymnast Leela Gollhardt, with be participating in the State Championships this weekend in Rochester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.