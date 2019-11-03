The eighth annual Michelle’s Memorial 5K will begin at 9 am. Nov. 16 in Middleport.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. at the Middleport Fire Hall, 28 Main Street, and the starting line will be close by on Mill Street, following the historic Erie Canal. The course is certified and sanctioned by USATF. An awards ceremony and post-race party will take place immediately following the race at the Middleport Fire Hall.
Online registration is available at www.score-this.com. For more information, contact Brooke Gypson at michellesmemorial5k@gmail.com or on the Facebook page “Michelle’s Memorial”.
Michelle’s Memorial 5K proceeds benefit the Michelle A. Bewley Scholar Athlete Award, which is given each year to a graduating senior at Royalton-Hartland Central High School. The student must meet the criteria by maintaining a 90-plus average, participating in three sports each year and being a member of the music department.
Bewley graduated with the Royalton-Hartland Class of 1994. She was intense and devoted to sports in addition to having a heart for giving back to the community. She passed away Jan. 6, 2006, as a result of a car accident.
