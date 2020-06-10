Minnick will dive at Clarion U.

One of Lockport High School's greatest divers in history, three-time state meet participant senior Jake Minnick, has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Clarion University in Pennsylvania on a swimming/scholastic scholarship.
Minnick, the son of Kevin Minnick and Kristina Schutt, was all smiles on Wednesday, where he posed for pictures at the LHS Natatorium along with his proud mom.
“Jacob started gymnastics when he was 4. I just thought gymnastics was something that teaches a lot of things — like focus and balance — and I thought no matter what he decided to do down the road as he got older, gymnastics was a good core background,” Kristina said.
Minnick said his mentors, Coach Brian and Coach Evan, were tremendous motivators and made his entire gymnastics experience at Lockport Flips a positive one.
“When Jake was five, he was the youngest boy on the Flips' team,” Kristina said, adding that after coach Evan left Flips, “for bigger and better things,” the boys' gymnastics team ended up disbanding and Jake turned to diving because of its obvious similarities to gymnastics.
“Did gymnastics help him in diving? He learned all 11 dives in his first year,” she said.
Under head coach John Sullivan and diving coach Jasper Adams at LHS, Minnick excelled from the start as a diver in eighth grade and in just two years, he qualified for the state meet. In his junior year, he returned to states, finishing 14th overall. He was 16th in NYS this past season.
Earlier this year, Adams described Minnick as, “one of the best divers I've coached in the last 30 years.”
Kristina added, “Jake made it to states in 10th grade and that was just his third year of diving. Then he went to states two more times. He's a really hard worker. He's going to Clarion for evolutionary biology and had a 98.57 average here. I'm so proud of him,” Kristina said.
When asked how he wanted to be remembered in the future in the LHS Swim Program, Minnick said, “that I was a fun person to be around and that I listened to my coaches and parents.”
Jake has a younger sister, Savannah Minnick, a seventh grader at North Park.
