Minus Marcus, Niagara downed by Siena

The Purple Eagles could have used a point at many points Friday night at Siena, but without Marcus Hammond, that proved too tough a task
Without the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s leading scorer, who missed the game while in concussion protocol, Niagara came up short against the Saints, 60-56 in Albany.
NU hit only one 3-pointer on 15 tries but managed to lead most of the way as the Saints went 1 for 10. An 11-2 Siena run, during which Niagara scored just two points over nearly eight minutes of gametime, proved the difference in the second half.
It’s unclear when Hammond (17.3 points per game) suffered his injury. He finished Sunday’s loss to Rider, scoring 13 points in 34 minutes. No update was provided to his status after Friday’s loss.
Without his shotmaking, Niagara struggled. Graduate forward Sam Iorio posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while junior guard Noah Thomasson also scored 15 points. Both needed 15 field goal attempts to get there. Grad forward Jordan Cintron had 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting.
Freshman Rob Brown III started in Hammond’s place and scored nine points on 11 field goal tries. Fifth-year players Justin Roberts and Greg Kuakumensah combined for two points in 55 minutes.
Senior forward Jackson Stormo had a game-best 20 points for Siena (7-8, 4-3 MAAC), going 8 of 13 from the floor. Freshman guard Jared Billups, to whom Niagara offered a scholarship last season, went 3 of 4 for 7 points and 8 rebounds off the bench.
Niagara (8-11, 3-7) has now lost three straight and four of five and plummeted to 10th in the conference. NU travels to third-place Monmouth (13-6, 5-3) on Sunday.
Hawks beat Canisius
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — George Papas had 22 points as Monmouth narrowly defeated Canisius 72-67 on Friday night.
Walker Miller had 17 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Monmouth (13-6, 5-3). Nikkei Rutty added nine rebounds.
Armon Harried tied a career high with 22 points and had 10 rebounds for the Golden Griffins (7-13, 3-6). Ahamadou Fofana added 18 points and Akrum Ahemed had 11 points.
The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Golden Griffins this season. Monmouth defeated Canisius 79-65 on Dec. 5.
