Mount St. Mary's officially joins the MAAC

Mount St. Mary's University is officially the newest member of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Monday, MAAC officials announced the addition of the Mountaineers as a full-conference member beginning with the 2022-23 academic year. The MAAC Council of Presidents unanimously voted to approve MSM on April 22.
The MAAC had lost one school, Monmouth, to the Colonial Athletic Association. Adding the Mount brings its full membership back to 11.
“The MAAC membership has sought to maintain a brand that stresses excellence in academics and athletics and Mount St. Mary’s fully meets those criteria," MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor said in a statement. "I want to thank Dr. Timothy Trainor, President of Mount St. Mary’s and Director of Athletic Lynne Robinson, for their interest in the MAAC and hard work throughout the process. I also want to welcome the Mountaineers coaches, student-athletes and staff to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.”
“We are extremely pleased to welcome the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers into the MAAC, and expand the footprint of the conference into Maryland and the Capitol region,” Rev. James J. Maher, C.M., Niagara University president, added. “Having an existing Division I school deeply interested in joining our membership is a sign of strength for the entire conference. I would like to recognize not only Commissioner Rich Ensor for his leadership, but particularly the conference’s board of presidents for their vision and guidance as we worked towards this point in our history.”
MSM sponsors 24 Division I athletic programs and has a storied tradition of men's basketball, making six NCAA Tournament appearances since 1995. In 2021-22, it earned NCAA bids in women's basketball and women's bowling.
“What an exciting time for Mount St. Mary’s University.” MSM Director of Athletics Lynne Robinson said. “I want to thank the MAAC Council of Presidents, the Committee on Athletic Administration, and Commissioner Rich Ensor for giving us this tremendous opportunity to become a member of the MAAC. We are honored to join this group of outstanding universities who all have strong traditions and proven commitment to academic excellence and student-athlete success. Joining the MAAC will no doubt energize the entire Mount community and enhance the experience of our student-athletes. We are eager to build upon our strong foundation of academic and athletic success, as we begin this new chapter for Mount Athletics.”
