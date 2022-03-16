Musselman, Arkansas embracing Buffalo history ahead of March Madness

BUFFALO — A man who went viral for taking his shirt off in a postgame celebration is making noise for the shirts was wearing leading up the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman ripped off his shirt as fans rushed the court following an overtime win over then-No. 1 Auburn on Feb. 8.
Upon learning the Razorbacks would receive the No. 4 seed in the West region and a date with 13th-seeded Vermont to open the tournament at 9:20 p.m. tonight in Buffalo, Musselman posted photos of himself wearing Bills and Sabres t-shirts during practice on Twitter. A tweet from the Bills is even currently pinned to his profile.
Musselman admitted in Wednesday’s press conference at KeyBank Center that his favorite player growing up was former Buffalo Braves guard Ernie DiGregorio. The Braves moved to San Diego in 1984, where Musselman grew up.
Although he was fond of the Bills logo as a youth, Musselman did not confirm if he was a fan of the team. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Musselman attempted to teach his players the history of different organizations. He reached out to multiple teams and received shirts and masks, including both major Buffalo professional sports teams.
College basketball and March Madness is big business, but Arkansas is making sure to embrace the history of the cities in which they compete.
“They’re student-athletes at the end of the day and you want them to have life experiences,” Musselman said. “... Some of our guys didn’t know the historical significance of what that NHL organization has done. We’re back there in the locker room trying to educate them and have fun with it. We think it’s a big part and an important part to embrace where we are.”
History lessons did not end with t-shirts at practice. Prior to an afternoon shootaround, Arkansas players and coaches visited Niagara Falls. When they got to the arena, Musselman said he made sure to discuss the history of the Sabres, including Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek.
The majority of the Razorbacks were born in the south and even Brooklyn native Kamani Johnson attended a Holy Spirit Prep School in Georgia. The NHL and a Buffalo-based NBA franchise were new territory.
Even though Arkansas — which is 25-8 and coming off a trip to the Elite Eight last season — is focused mainly on basketball this week, Musselman felt it was important to provide his players with a bit of non-basketball knowledge.
“Anyone my age understands the significance of the Super Bowls that didn’t go their way,” Musselman said. “Marv Levy, he’s a guy that I’ve studied. … The Bills were awesome. They sent me a couple different shirts and masks. I was able to break it out when we found out we were headed to Buffalo.”
Musselman has become one of the most recognizable personalities in college basketball since taking Nevada to the Sweet 16 in 2018 and parlaying the run into the Arkansas job following the 2019 season.
The 57-year-old is known for jokes and light-hearted moments with players on social media, as well as an outspoken demeanor. He also gained notoriety for resurrecting a career in which he was once considered a prodigy, only for it to fizzle.
The son of longtime coach Bill Musselman, he was a 22-year-old head coach of the Rapid City Thrillers in 1989 and became head coach of the Golden State Warriors in 2002 at 38. He was fired after two seasons and became the head coach of the Sacramento Kings in 2006, but a DUI early in the season and allegations of alcohol abuse ended his run after one year, resulting in a 108-138 NBA record.
Since moving to the college ranks in 2015, Musselman has gone 180-61, making five consecutive NCAA tournaments.
“He’s always energized and always happy, sometimes angry — most of the time,” Arkansas guard JD Notae said. “It’s just him. Coach Muss, that’s my guy. I’ve been with him for three years, so we have that relationship. He’s just fun to be around.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
