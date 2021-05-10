NCCC baseball coach Clingersmith gets 500th win

The season’s final home baseball doubleheader at Niagara County Community College finished up Saturday before the rain clouds rolled in.
But that didn’t keep coach Matt Clingersmith dry.
The Thunderwolves showered Clingersmith with water bottles to celebrate NCCC’s sub-regional sweep of Tompkins-Cortland that gave the Niagara Falls native 500 career coaching victories.
“It’s awesome to have it happen on your home field in front of family and friends,” said Clingersmith, soaking in the moment in his damp uniform.
Clingersmith took over a downtrodden program in 2006 and quickly built NCCC into a regional power. Heading into this weekend’s Region III championship tournament, Clingersmith’s career record stands at 500-193-1 — a .722 winning percentage. That includes a 28-27 mark in fall conference play from 2007-10. Over the past 13 spring seasons, NCCC has won 77% of its games (448-132-1) and five regional titles.
“It makes me feel a little old with how quick 500 came,” quipped Clingersmith, 38. “I think back to where this program was 15 years ago. It’s been an awesome journey with NCCC for me and my family.”
This year’s Thunderwolves (27-8) are ranked ninth in NJCAA Division III and will now turn their attention to the four-team, double-elimination regional tournament hosted by No. 5 Herkimer. The T-wolves play Finger Lakes CC at 5 p.m. Friday.
Dominant pitching, a hallmark of Clingersmith’s program, has put NCCC in position for a potential sixth trip to the NJCAA D-III World Series.
Ryan Peterson leads the nation with an 8-0 record and a 0.64 earned run average. Chad Gartland is second in ERA (1.01) and tied for fourth in wins (six). Both pitchers have committed to George Mason University.
“Having a 1-2 punch like that really helps,” Clingersmith said.
Peterson pitched a complete game in NCCC’s 6-1 opening win Saturday, allowing six hits and one run while striking out eight batters. In the second game, Gartland struck out nine batters in six innings while giving up three hits and one run and NCCC scored five runs in the sixth to win 11-1 by mercy rule.
Scottie O’Bryan, who leads the country with 32 stolen bases, powered NCCC’s decisive rally with a bases loaded double in the sixth. In the opener, Joey Battaglia went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBI.
“Joey and Scottie have been tremendous for us all year,” Clingersmith said. “But we’re starting to get a team effort on offense. One through nine, we’ve been solid for two weeks now.”
•••
NCCC’s softball team posted its first winning record (11-7) in six years under coach Nate Beutel but was swept in its sub-regional playoff series Sunday against visiting Jefferson.
Finishing second in the West division, this was the Thunderwolves’ first Region III playoff appearance since 2017, and the first time NCCC hosted postseason softball games.
Jefferson won the opening game 12-6 in eight innings, and the deciding game 16-8 in five innings.
Freshman shortstop Makayla Montes (Grand Island) led the Thunderwolves this season batting .516, slugging .987, scoring 31 runs and driving in 27. Top pitcher Lydia Serrano went 8-5 with a 4.94 ERA and hit .492 with 26 RBIs.
